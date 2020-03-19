Local River Events Are Postponed By COVID-19

Amidst concerns about the coronavirus, two major Missouri River activities in the Yankton area won’t be held this spring while a third event still remains scheduled for June.
At Thursday’s meeting, the organizing committee cancelled this year’s Missouri River Watershed Education Festival, which was set for April 30. The annual event has drawn as many as 525 students from Yankton and the surrounding region to Riverside Park.
Also Thursday, the committee decided against holding the Great Missouri River Clean-Up on its May 2 date. If possible, organizers will reschedule the clean-up for this summer or early fall.
The third event, a joint celebration of the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival and Homestead Days, remains scheduled for June 13, subject to change.
While not an organized formal event, the Clean Boat informational program will also continue in the effort to prevent the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species.
COVID-19 even affected Thursday’s meeting itself. Rather than come to the National Park Service (NPS) office in Yankton, committee members called into a phone conference. The planning meetings normally draw a dozen or more committee members and the media. The figure would have exceeded the federal guideline for groups no larger than 10 persons in order to reduce possible exposure to the virus.
NPS Ranger Dugan Smith, one of the three co-chairs, said the committee placed a priority on the participants’ welfare in taking the school festival and river clean-up off the calendar for now.
“We made our decision based on the health and safety of the people involved with these events and for the general public,” he told the Press & Dakotan in a post-meeting interview.
Co-chair Mary Robb, with the City of Yankton, said during the meeting that the school festival was slated for another successful year with about 430 students and about 20 presenters.
The festival has received tremendous support from schools across southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska, Robb said. In addition, she noted the strong backing from sponsors, agencies, presenters, volunteers and the general public.
This year’s event was cancelled only because of extraordinary circumstances, with a full commitment toward returning next year to Riverside Park, Robb added.
Organizers plan to meet again the first week of May to review the COVAID-19 developments, said co-chair Paul Lepisto with the Izaak Walton League of America (IWLA).
“We’ll see how things are going and how the virus plays out,” he told the Press & Dakotan in a post-meeting interview. “As we get closer, we’ll look at the status of these events.”
This year’s school festival would have drawn upwards of 500 people when including studemts, teachers, organizers and volunteers, Smith said. The size of the event becomes logistically difficult and nearly impossible when federal recommendations limit groups to 10 people.
“The concern is that the groups coming to the festival are very large. We had 400-some kids, which would be way above the guidelines out there for large groups and social distancing,” he said.
“It’s extremely difficult to host that many people again under the current circumstances with the federal mandates. We felt the best course of action would be to cancel for this year. People are already looking forward to next year’s festival.”
The organizers felt there was too much uncertainty in the midst of what has become a national outbreak, Lepisto said. He noted South Dakota and Nebraska schools have cancelled classes and activities for at least a time.
“We don’t know when school will resume, and when they do, they’ll have a whole lot of things on their plates and working to catch up and finish their year,” he said “Even though they thought it was very disappointing not having the festival this year, the decision was made with the organizations and the National Park Service.”
Even if the organizers wanted to hold the festival as scheduled, it would have become a logistical nightmare, Leipsito said.
“There’s no way we could do that, when you consider past years we have had groups of 20-25 students (rotating around the park),” he said.
The organizers saw too many obstacles to rescheduling for the fall, instead opting to return in 2021, Lepisto said.
“I sent out an email to the people on our list of presenters after our (meeting) today,” he said. ”I’ve already heard feedback that they’re disappointed that this year’s school festival isn’t happening. But they’re also understanding of why we made this decision, and they’ve already said, ‘See you next year!’”
In the same way, the committee didn’t feel — at least for now — it could hold the river clean-up. The event typically draws more than 100 participants and involves the use of boats to move trash and volunteers between Riverside Park and Gavins Point Dam.
“We cancelled it for this spring, but that doesn’t mean that we couldn’t have it this summer or even early fall,” Smith said. “We really hope to have it later this year after having to cancel the clean-up last year because of the high flows on the Missouri River. People enjoy the clean-up and see the importance of what they’re doing.”
Lepisto said he was happy to hear about the possibility of rescheduling the clean-up for later this year.
“I wouldn’t want to see us go two years in a row. After last year’s high flows, the river will unearth things and show what wasn’t found in the past. It also shows what needs to be done to make the river aesthetically pleasing,” he said.
“There is a real big need to do it again. If we put something together that works and that involves the state and federal agencies — that would be great. We had the clean-up for 16 years in a row until last year’s cancellation, and Dugan has organized all of them. It would be nice to get that tradition back again and make the event front and center. “
Lepisto stressed the importance of continuing the clean boat initiative, where teams inform the public about the need for avoiding the transport of invasive species.
“We had about 1,550 contacts last year. We’ve gone away from the past practices. We used to wait for boaters in the rec areas and for people to come to us,” he said. “We didn’t know at the time when people would be there or where would be the best approach. Being an impatient person, I now take a run-and-gun approach, where I approach people and then just keep going.”
The clean boat program has taken on a new dimension in recent years, Lepisto said.
“I wouldn’t say things are more important than when we first started 12 years, but we have a different focus now,” he said. “We’ve found zebra mussels below Gavins Point Dam, in Lewis and Clark Lake, and in Lake Francis Case and Lake Sharpe. The point isn’t keeping them out of the water when they’re already there, but we’re trying to contain the invasive species to the waters where they already exist and from getting into other lakes and rivers.”
While events have been postponed or cancelled, the two men stress the importance of continuing enjoying the outdoors during the outbreak.
“It’s even more critical to get outside for fresh air. The outdoors is a wonderful place right now with what is going on with the virus. You can take walks or get out fishing, kayaking or canoeing and you should be fine, as long as you’re not in groups of 10 or more,” Lepisto said.
“Your chances of catching the virus should be extremely low, and one of the biggest things you can do is stay healthy. You’ll feel great being outdoors and enjoying the fresh air.”
It’s all part of dealing with an unprecedented situation, Smith said.
“We need to remain healthy and positive, and we need to help our neighbors and friends,” he said.
