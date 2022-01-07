The Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Pizza Ranch in Yankton.
The group discusses various subjects related to diagnosis, treatment, recovery and questions about prostate cancer. Anyone who wishes additional information about their personal situation is invited to attend.
For more information, call John Jorgenson RB (retired) at 605-670-2037 or Bill McMenamy at 605-660-5878.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.