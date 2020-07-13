After a two-month pandemic-driven delay, reorganization day came to the Yankton City Commission on Monday.
With incoming commissioners Ben Brunick and Tony Maibaum — returning to the commission after serving a single term from 2017-2019 — and incumbent Commissioner Stephanie Moser freshly sworn in, the board was quickly back to business, including taking another step necessary for the receipt of $3.3 million in CARES Act reimbursement.
The commission voted 9-0 to authorize the city manager to sign the agreement for the funding and all other CARES Act documents.
“These two documents are the first step in being able to apply for reimbursement,” City Manager Amy Leon told the commission. “We are limited on what we can be reimbursed for and those types of expenditures are outlined by the state.”
She presented a few of the items that could be covered in the agreement.
“Basically, they’re things that pertain to COVID-19 response — sanitation supplies, construction supplies for reconfiguring buildings, PPE (personal protective equipment) such as masks and gloves,” she said. “There are some wages that are eligible for reimbursement. Those are primarily for first responders, and then some of our administrative time would be eligible as well.”
Leon said that the city is compiling information for reimbursement requests to submit to the state. The city has until the end of the year to submit these requests.
“When that reimbursement comes, we will have to do some supplementing in budgets because we wouldn’t have anticipated those funds coming through,” she said.
She added that this doesn’t mean the city can go on a spending spree when the reimbursement funds come in.
“It would be prudent for us to watch carefully what happens here,” she said. “We don’t know the long-term economic impacts of this pandemic. (The reimbursement) could very well turn into our sustenance in the fall and winter months if things don’t turn around here in our national economy and locally.”
Leon said she is unsure of an exact timeline for the receipt of reimbursement dollars after a request is made.
Ahead of this decision came the business of reorganization — business that looked a little bit different than usual from the very beginning.
While the meeting remained largely digital — as most meetings have been since March — commissioners Bridget Benson, Moser and Brunick all attended in person at RTEC. The oath of office was administered remotely by city attorney Ross Den Herder. Commissioner Maibaum took the oath remotely while Brunick and Moser stood at the front of the commission chamber to take the oath.
Following the adjournment sine die of the original meeting and the oath of office, Commissioner Nathan Johnson was nominated and appointed unanimously to a third term as mayor.
Upon confirmation, Johnson addressed the commission on what has been a busy tenure as mayor and expressed hope that nature will let the city focus on the tasks that have already been thrown the board’s way.
“It’s been a challenging last two years with the flooding of spring 2019 and, this year, the COVID-19 pandemic,” Johnson said. “I certainly hope there’s not a new catastrophe ahead of us for the next year. We have enough on our plate. I just appreciate all of your leadership through these challenging times and look forward to us all working together to lead Yankton as best we can, despite all of the uncertainty we face.”
The evening also marked the final meetings for outgoing commissioners Chris Ferdig and Jake Hoffner.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Approved a change order for the Huether Family Aquatics Center.
• Approved changes to the city’s truck route ordinance.
• Approved a peddler’s license which, after a lengthy discussion, requires the sales person to observe CDC guidelines while going door to door.
