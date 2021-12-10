Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.