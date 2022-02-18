MONROE — One person died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Monroe in Turner County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Freightliner Bucket Truck was westbound on 269th Street when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign at the intersection with 446th Avenue at 10:43 a.m. Thursday about three miles west of Monroe. The truck collided with a 2012 Ford Fusion that was northbound on 446th Avenue.
The 26-year-old male truck driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old female driver of the Ford, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.