Riding Off To Nationals

GAYVILLE —Taylor Hoxeng’s love of horses and rodeos stretches back more than a decade.
And this week, the 15-year-old Gayville native and Gayville-Volin High School multi-sport athlete is set to put her skills to the test as she takes the national stage for the first time in the National Junior High School Rodeo in Perry, Georgia.
From an early age, Hoxeng found herself surrounded by one of the animals most key to rodeos.
“We’ve had horses ever since I was little,” she said. “My dad grew up with horses and my grandpa did, so it’s just kind of all been here for me right off the bat.”
She said it didn’t take her too long to find a love of rodeo events.
“I started doing barrel racing when I was really young — like 4 years old,” she said. “I just watched other girls do it, and growing up around it with horses, I learned to love it and wanted to try it.”
In addition to barrel racing, Hoxeng has also participated in pole bending and roping — both breakaway and team roping.
She said that she started competing almost as soon as the interest was sparked within her.
“I started rodeo competitively probably when I was around 4 years old,” she said. “I started going to local ‘jackpots’ for barrel racing and pole bending and stuff like that around the area. I’ve been doing it for almost 10 years now.”
Hoxeng qualified for the pole bending and breakaway roping events at this year’s National Junior High School Rodeo.
“They take the top four from each state in each event and that qualifies you for the national rodeo,” she said. “You perform twice down there in your event and, I believe, the top 20 come back for the short go.”
She said her goal is to keep up the momentum she’s built throughout the year.
“Nothing too fancy but lay down the runs I can,” she said.
This marks Hoxeng’s first time at nationals.
“It was one of my goals this year because last year I did not qualify,” she said. “I was very, very excited because this was something I’ve been working really, really hard at. I’m really pumped, but also a little nervous.”
Win or lose this week, Hoxeng said she’s learned a lot from competing throughout the years.
“Being around rodeo has taught me a lot of life lessons,” she said. “Not everything is going to go your way. It’ll all pay off in the end, (depending on) how much you work at it. I’ve met so many friends and family along the way. … I love how there’s always something to work on and to get better at. You always have to get better every year, no matter how good you are.”
Hoxeng added that she’s hopeful to keep building on what she’s accomplished so far.
“Rodeo is really fun and I hope I can keep doing it for the rest of my life,” she said.
The National Junior High School Rodeo started Sunday and runs through June 25.
