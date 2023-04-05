• Arthur Stewart III, 28, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for keeping place for use or sale of controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute marijuana/1 ounce or less; possession of marijuana/2 ounces to less than 1/2 pound; possession of controlled substance; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of a schedule IV substance as felony; and probation hold for court services.
• Wade Sargent, 60, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for simple assault/domestic and interruption of communication misdemeanor.
