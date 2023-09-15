California
LINCOLN — After a shift this week in California law, Nebraska will not be on a restricted list for state-funded travel from the Golden State.

In July, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that Nebraska would be the 26th state to join the travel ban, alongside each of Nebraska’s neighbors, except Colorado. California said the 26 states have laws on the books discriminating against LGBTQ people.

