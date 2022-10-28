The Yankton High School Marching Band will hold its annual Indoor Marching Show & Fundraiser Event on Tuesday Nov. 1, at the YHS gym. Showtime is 7 p.m.
The YHS Band Boosters will be hosting the fundraising portion of the event: a theme gift basket, dessert/cake drawing and quilt raffle. Tickets will be on sale at the door prior to the show with the doors opening at 6:15 p.m. in order to look over the raffle options. Ticket sales for both the theme baskets and the cakes will conclude at the start of the show. The winners will be announced during intermission. Proceeds from the indoor show help students attend summer music camps as well as award scholarships to graduating seniors interested in pursuing and/or participating in music at college.
