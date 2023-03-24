CASES DISPOSED: FEB. 25-MARCH 3, 2023
Richelle Woockman, 413 Walnut St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Dayvon Asakane Foolbull, 3002 Douglas Ave., Apt. 225, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Joshua Mueller, 806 Jason Way, Yankton; Big game methods prohibited; $172.50; Unlawful possession big game; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unlawful possession big game; Recharged by information.
Austin Andrew Erickson, 902 E. 11th Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $420; Jail sentence of 111 days with 30 days suspended and 88 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Ron L. Miller, 2011 Ross St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Hunter Sanders, 308 W. 6th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Michael David Shipley, 412 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Traffic in/substitute plates; $346.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Gregory Brown, 802 E. 13th St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 3 days credit; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by indictment.
Derek John Hoffman, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $396; Jail sentence of 4 days with 9 days credit; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kate Jennifer Doering, 705 Mulberry St., Yankton; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Suspended imposition of sentence; $3,793.78; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by complaint; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor.
William Allen Watson, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Zachary Conrad Fowlks, Vermillion; Failure to yield right of way; $132.50.
Ronald William Nohr, Hinton, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Donald Glen Gramkow, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anneliese Teresa Haahr, 1508 Cedar St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Luis Lazaro Arteaga, 310 Maple Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Dayvon Foolbull, 3002 Douglas Ave., Apt. 225, Yankton; Fleeing from officer on foot; $100.
Kang Aluong, Sioux Falls; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $534.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 33 days suspended and 47 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by complaint; Burglary – 1st degree; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary – 1st degree; Recharged by indictment; Aggravated assault – deadly weapon; Recharged by indictment.
Theodis Joseph Smith III, 1200 W. 30th St. #201, Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; $1,251.50; Jail sentence of 180 days with 150 days suspended.
Theodis Joseph Smith III, 1200 W. 30th St. #201, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Jeremiah James Sudbeck, 615 E. 5th Street, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jason Allen Knights, Manilla, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $194.50.
Larry Ignatious Rupiper, 2519 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Randy Joseph Hauger, Irene; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Laura R. Hauger, Wausa, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Amanda Kate Steiner, Vermillion; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Stevie Lee Cournoyer, 617 Locust, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $303.84; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Silas Luther Kitto, Niobrara, Neb.; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $486.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended; Seven days credit.
Jamie Lyn Privett, 2200 Green St., Apt. 8, Yankton; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; $623.68; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information.
Shelby Kristine Miller, Vermillion; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Shania Digno, 315 Maple Street, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
David J. Geersen, 2504 Douglas Ave., Apt. 7, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probably Cause); $97.50.
Corey Highland, Irene; Unlawful possession small game/fish; $157.50.
Samantha Mae Schuele, 1318 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Use electronic device while driving; $178.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Theodis Joseph Smith III, 1200 W. 30th St., #201, Yankton; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
John Neyok Mayot Maiek, Sioux Falls; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $420;Jail sentence of 174 days with 30 days suspended and 151 days credit; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by complaint; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by information.
Jesselyn Michaela Garness, Springfield; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Abigail Emily Benson, 1109 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Brittany Arlisha Allen, 691 Society Hill Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jacob L. Swanson, Laurel, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $221.50.
Elaine Josephine Tellus, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 3, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Travis Lee Kuchta, Vermillion; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jose Alberto Gonzalez Tapia, 413 Locust St., Yankton; Period lamps be lighted; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; No driver’s license; $132.50; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Coralee Jane Bedolla, 912 W. 11th St., Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information;.
Elaine Josephine Tellus, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 3, Yankton; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dayvon Asakane Foolbull, 3002 Douglas Ave., Apt. 225, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $29 fine; $29 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200 fine; $200 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 suspended and 1 day credit; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information.
Peggy S. Coke, Bloomfield, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Manuel Mason De Souza, 2410 Broadway Ave., #110, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Francis Martin Achen, Utica; Overweight on axle; $262.50.
Dawn Marie Aranda, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 108, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $295.03; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Logan Thomas Brown Burnham, Vermillion; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50. No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
April Ann Villagomez, 1409 Meadowview, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Alejandro Sanchez Vergara, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 11A, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $574.13; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Devonte Nathaniel Tillis, 2800 Broadway, Lot 11, Yankton; No proper license plates on vehicle; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Austin Andrew Erickson, 902 E. 11th Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Disobey judicial process; $519; Jail sentence of 30 days; 35 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Disobey judicial process; Recharged by indictment.
Tyler John Mutchler, 1100 E. 8th St., Lot #4, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $539.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm 4th offense; Recharged by indictment.
Stevie Lee Cournoyer, 617 Locust, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Alexa Johnson, 317 Locust St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; No driver’s license; Recharged by information.
Marcus Allen Chapman, Vermillion; Speeding on school zone; $112.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 60 days with 40 days suspended; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause); Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Adam Eddie Sanchez, 3010 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $600; Jail sentence of 60 days with 44 days suspended and 26 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information.
Sigmond Brandt, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
