WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc., has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. The annual list was just published by Forbes and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The annual list was determined through an independent survey by Statista that included approximately 7,000 American veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Participants were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements related to general topics regarding their own employer, including atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity, as well as a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.