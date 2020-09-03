After 11 years of dedicated service, Carmen Schramm is retiring as executive director of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Beginning in late 2008, Schramm served as the Chamber services director and in 2013 became the executive director of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Schramm’s career in Yankton started in 1978 when she moved from Sioux Falls to manage a retail clothing store at the Yankton Mall. She later left Yankton to work in the visitor industry for the Southeast South Dakota Regional Tourism Association, South Dakota Department of Tourism and for Antler Press on their Old West Trail publication. Schramm then returned to Sioux Falls to work in the telecommunications industry for the 10 years before returning to Yankton.
“Yankton is a wonderful place to live and it has great potential to become so much more. I have loved being part of the business community and part of the growth that our community has seen over the years,” Schramm says. “We have hard working, dedicated people that truly want the very best for our community and I see so many wonderful opportunities coming in the near future.”
This year, the Chamber achieved the milestone of 100 years of serving and growing our community. Celebrating that longevity is the result of continued change and evolution over the years to meet and address the ever-changing world of business. With that in mind, the Chamber, Yankton Area Progressive Growth, and the Convention and Visitor Bureau are launching an exploratory process to research potential opportunities to combine the best characteristics of all three organizations into a single, unified organization.
Nancy Wenande, CEO and president of Yankton Area Progressive Growth calls the idea “extremely forward thinking” and feels that exploring a combined organization has great potential.
Schramm’s last day of service as executive director is Sept. 30.
