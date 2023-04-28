When it comes to a disaster, things like chemical spills know no political or manmade boundaries.
With that in mind, several dozen officials met in Yankton this week for the Missouri River Sub-Area Contingency Plan tabletop exercise. For 2½ days, representatives from a wide range of federal, state and local agencies worked together on a mock drill.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinated the multi-state gathering, according to Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt. The group met at Fire Station No. 2 and also visited sites along the James River to study possible problem areas.
“The last few days, we’ve been involved in a federal exercise with presenters from FEMA Region 8 in Denver,” he said. “We had a mock drill where we put stuff in the creek that ran into the James River and then into the Missouri River.”
While the disaster wasn’t real, the attendees faced some very real challenges, Scherschligt said. Those concerns are heightened because of the need to coordinate numerous entities along and on either side of the Missouri River, he said.
“In the event we have a hazardous material spill, whether on land or in the water, how do we react? Who do we have as our Nebraska and Iowa partners and our federal partners?” he asked. “We have the (northeast Nebraska) emergency managers across the river. If we have contamination that gets into the Missouri River, we need to contact and assist them with the chemical spill coming from our side.”
The responders would come from far beyond the immediate area, Scherschligt said.
Depending on the situation, the company or other parties responsible for the spill would send their own crew and contractors. State and federal agencies might also respond, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
“They deal with everything from endangered species to drinking water,” Scherschligt said.
Courtney Hoover with the Department of the Interior led the Yankton sessions.
“I work with the regional office in Denver, so this is a multi-state district,” she said. “This is our third (tabletop exercise), and we have two more in the works. We are in a partnership with the EPA as well.”
Each day brought its own focus, Hoover said. The tabletop exercise included a visit to a potential spill site and ways of dealing with the challenging features, she said.
“We did some training on assessing the impact of an oil spill, then went on site to visit a spill. We weren’t able to go to the location of our particular pipeline rupture because it’s on private land, but we stopped at the railroad bridge,” she said.
“We looked at the river and how it was going to flow. We will respond differently depending on where we are in flood stage versus when we are in lower flows.”
The Yankton gathering provided a time not only for sharing information but also for building relationships, she said.
“We have so many entities that respond to these disasters. Our goal in doing these exercises is looking at what we have for a potentially complicated cleanup with multiple jurisdictions working together,” she said.
“We have everyone together in the same room, so we learn their desires and their goals,” she said. “It’s better to meet somebody on a ‘blue sky’ day instead of when you are responding to a disaster.”
FACING CHALLENGES
In the event of a disaster, the National Park Service faces unique challenges with the Missouri National Recreational River, according to MNRR spokesman Tom Downs.
“So much of our rec river runs through private property. We need to get permission from landowners to gain access to private land,” he said. “We also have a lot of areas that are really remote when it comes to access.”
The James River provides its own challenges, Scherschligt said. The meandering river, which runs north-south through eastern South Dakota, empties into the Missouri River near Yankton.
“The James River is flat and very inaccessible. In the case of a spill, we have only a few boat accesses,” he said. “We have to get permission from landowners to find out if we can put in a ramp.”
Depending on the situation, the company or other parties responsible for the spill would send their own crew and contractors, Scherschligt said.
“When the big company comes in, they may have a very different concept of how they want to do (the clean-up),” he said. “We need to know who to call (with the company) so we can get things ready for when they get here (on scene).”
In at least one case, a company official already holds a relationship and an inside view of the Yankton area, Scherschligt. He pointed to former Yankton County Emergency Manager Jeremy Dangel, who now serves as the TC (TransCanada) Energy manager for emergency preparedness and response.
When he was serving Yankton County, Dangel served as exercise commander for a mock drill involving an oil spill and Missouri River clean-up.
The companies not only provide their own technical assistance but may also provide cost recovery to the communities or local entities, Hoover said. Also, the EPA maintains a pollution liability trust fund to reimburse local spending on clean-up, she said.
PROVIDING PROTECTION
The federal government operates both a national contingency plan and the EPA regional contingency plan, Hoover said. In case of a spill or other disaster, federal agencies also work with state officials on protecting endangered species and cultural resources, she added.
The National Park Service, in coordination with other agencies, plays a key role with the environmental and other protection efforts, Downs said.
“With the rec river, we work with the endangered species and also the cultural resources,” he said. “We have certain responsibilities, and we’re charged with making sure we have our data and that we share the data with others.”
In terms of joint efforts, Hoover commended the Yankton gathering for its partnerships already established and working.
“One thing to note, this sub-area has been very active, and a lot of work has been done moving forward to be prepared. We do the best we can to develop a plan at this point in time,” she said.
“The goals of this exercise is to expand what we have already done with our pieces of the puzzle and fill in those gaps.”
Hoover emphasized the unified command that uses an on-scene coordinator at the disaster scene.
“We have the federal, state and local entities, and the tribes if they want to be part of it,” she said. “Everyone works together to make decisions from the leak to the clean-up.”
The emergency officials also look at the need for evacuation and sheltering of the general public, Scherschligt said.
“We look at the urgency. Do people need to leave, or do they need to shelter in place?” he asked. “If we have a chemical release, do we have toxic fumes coming out? Do we need to evacuate them? We look at protecting people first and then worrying about the clean-up an hour or two later.”
Because of his past work with flooding, Scherschligt has learned how to handle aspects such as what to do with 400,000 sandbags.
When it comes to disasters, pre-planning saves crucial time, Downs said. “As soon as we identify how we want to proceed, the less impact there will be on those resources,” he said.
This week’s tabletop exercise provided a major step forward in that direction, Scherschligt said.
“We’re building bridges among all levels of government and public safety,” he said. “If there’s a substantial incident, we’re better prepared to deal with it because of the relationships we’ve build here today.”
