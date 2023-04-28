Training
At this week’s tabletop exercise, the participants included (left to right) Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt, who also serves as Lesterville fire chief; Courtney Hoover with the U.S. Department of the Interior office in Denver; and the National Park Services’ Tom Downs with the Missouri National Recreational River headquarters in Yankton. They are holding a copy of a disaster preparedness plan.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

When it comes to a disaster, things like chemical spills know no political or manmade boundaries.

With that in mind, several dozen officials met in Yankton this week for the Missouri River Sub-Area Contingency Plan tabletop exercise. For 2½ days, representatives from a wide range of federal, state and local agencies worked together on a mock drill.

