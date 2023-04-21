SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota State Square, Folk and Round Dance Association is sponsoring the Spring State Square Dance Festival in Sioux Falls. The event will be held May 5-6 and will be hosted by the Spares N Pairs Square Dance Club of Sioux Falls. The theme of the festival is “Scoot Back to Sioux Falls.”
The Spring Festival activities will begin with a Trail-In Dance Friday evening, May 5, with Dave Schulz, Wisconsin Dells, Wis., calling and Lurita Fugier, Hermosa, cueing the round dances. The dance begins at 8 p.m. All sessions will be held at the Center for Active Generations at 2300 West 46th Street, Sioux Falls.
