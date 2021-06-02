South Dakota reported five new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Bon Homme County, in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the statewide toll to 2,019. South Dakota has recorded 25 deaths since May 20.
For Bon Homme County, it was its 28th COVID death overall and first since April 9.
The state recorded 36 new infections Wednesday.
The number of active cases in South Dakota tumbled to 300, the lowest level since April 9, 2020.
Yankton County reported one new case and one new recovery Wednesday, keeping the number of active cases at 10.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+1) and Turner (+1) counties.
Bon Homme and Douglas counties report no active cases.
According to the DOH online portal, several area counties saw their total number of COVID hospitalizations amended downward. These included Yankton (-5; down to 167 total), Charles Mix (-2; 165), Clay (-1; 53), Douglas (-2; 60), Hutchinson (-2; 96) and Turner (-1; 79) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Human Services’ online portal showed 30 new COVID infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,249. The state has not posted a COVID-related death since May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.