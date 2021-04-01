Construction Of Huether Aquatics Center Begins Final Lap

Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center is entering its final month of major construction.
And while the facility nears completion, officials are busy making plans for its opening and operation.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that there is a goal in mind for an opening date, but officials want to be sure they can deliver on a date before committing to it.
“What we’re shooting for is around that Memorial Day weekend,” she said. “We don’t want to advertise a lot of events surrounding it yet until we get a little closer, but I would expect around this time next month, we’ll have a really good idea if that is a for sure go.”
She said she is confident that they will be able to open up around the end of May unless something drastic happens in the coming weeks.
“Right now, it looks positive barring any major complications, weather events or problems with the actual things we need to operate the pool,” she said. “We also have to staff up, so we need time to train staff, too.”
As completion draws nearer, Leon said the city is taking this time to look at how to run the facility, which will dwarf its predecessor in size and scale.
“Todd Larson, Brittany Orr and Sonya Wattier from the Summit Activities Center have worked really hard on how many people they think we’re going to need to operate the facility,” Leon said. “It’s going to be a staff of about 75-100 people. That sounds like way overkill, but the situation is these are part-time people. We’re going to be open seven days per week, the pool is open for more than eight hours per day and that takes a lot of people each day.”
She said one focus that’s going to require more people is keeping the crowds safe.
“We want to have a lifeguard at every point,” she said. “It’s important for us that we keep safety to be the most important element of the aquatics facility. We want to make sure we have the staff we need to keep everyone who’s enjoying the facility as safe as possible.”
As planning continues, so does construction.
Director of Public Works Adam Haberman told the Press & Dakotan that a number of major projects are well under way on the site.
“They’ve got a good majority of the concrete decking in the pool area complete,” he said. “By the middle of next week, a lot of that should be done. This week, they started on the curb and gutter for the parking lot, so that should be going in rather quickly, and then they’ll start working on the pavement in the parking lot area.”
He added that landscaping and finishing touches will follow.
“There’s also sidewalk and trail that has to be completed around the facility,” he said. “They’ve been working in the buildings as well and are starting to put some of the finishing touches on the electrical, the communications equipment and the plumbing fixtures. … They’re getting soil placed in areas that need to be landscaped eventually and doing some of the grading touch-ups that need to be done around the site.”
Fencing and exterior building finishes are also slated in the coming months.
Recently, crews have also begun integrity testing on the three main pools.
“The competition pool has been tested and that did well,” Haberman said. “Now they’re in the process of testing the lazy river and the zero-depth entry pool. That will take a bit and then we’ll know what the results are.”
He added that no major construction-related issues have come up on the project in recent months, though weather has pushed the project a couple of weeks behind schedule.
However, Haberman said this lost time could potentially be made up in the coming weeks if dry conditions persist.
“If we have the dry, warm patterns that are forecasted, that will help the project proceed a lot,” he said.
Major construction is tentatively expected to finish at the end of April, but that doesn’t mean the job is done.
“The other piece is getting all the stuff,” Leon said. “We’ve ordered new furniture. There’s a lot of concession equipment and all those types of things. And as everyone knows, things were back-ordered or things take a longer time to get here because of COVID. We’re watching that carefully, too, and we’re hoping that it all falls together at the same time and at the right time.”
She added there will be celebrations tied to the aquatic center’s opening, whenever it happens.
“It will probably look like an opening ceremony one day, then open to the public the following day and some special things happening that week,” she said. “We’re just waiting a little bit right now because we don’t want to tell people something if we’re not sure we can deliver it.”
Leon said more information about activities and a firm opening date will be made available as construction draws closer to ending.
