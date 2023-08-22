The heat wave that’s been gripping the region is expected to loosen its grip in a couple days, but even then, the danger is still present.
Amanda Penning, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the recent spike in heat is the direct result of what she described as an “expansion of warmed air that’s been spread out” over the central U.S. This heat wave could be a leading cause for illness and harm until it breaks.
Warm weather in August is typical, but Penning’s concerns about the warmer-than-normal temperatures comes from the dangers of the heat wave after it has continued for more than two days.
Penning said today (Wednesday) would be very warm and humid, while Thursday would be slightly cooler, but the danger is not over. That danger stems from people seeing decreases in temperature and being back outside without their bodies fully recuperating from the heat from the previous days.
When asked about the safety measures she recommended, Penning advised people “to limit time outdoors, which would be the number-one thing because it’s just so hot; to go somewhere cool and for the people who don’t have an A/C in their home to go to a public library or someplace that has air conditioning.”
Penning highlighted the importance of “people giving their bodies a chance to cool down, by staying hydrated with more than just plain water but also through electrolytes, which would need to be replaced especially if you’re working outside.”
She recommended taking frequent breaks when working outside, as well as wearing loose clothing and wide-brim hats and, she reiterated the importance of “limiting the amount of time out in the heat as you can” altogether.
Penning said the heat is especially dangerous to “small children, newborns, pregnant women and the elderly; especially those with pre-existing conditions like COPD, bronchitis, cancers or chronic illnesses which would have a struggle with regulating their body temperature.”
However, taking precautions would be advisable for all age groups and health classifications.
“If you don’t need to be working outdoors, then don’t” she said. “If you’re someone who normally takes walks in the afternoon, shorten the walk or choose not to. The most important thing is to try to avoid the heat.”
Penning said the area should start seeing some relief Friday with the highs dropping down into the mid to upper 80s. Saturday, the area could see the mid to upper 70s.
The long-term forecast by the Climate Prediction Center identified the next 8-14 days of having a 30% to 45% chance of being warmer than average. “So, we could still expect to see some warm temperatures through the early part of September,” Penning said.
Also, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human services (DHHS) issued an advisory to be wary of illnesses created by the heat, listing symptoms of heat exhaustion as “muscle pain or spasms; cold, pale clammy skin; tiredness or weakness and dizziness; headache and fainting.”
DHHS advised to watch for if someone was having a heatstroke, with symptoms that would include “high body temperature; hot and red or dry or damp skin; fast string pulse; dizziness; nausea or vomiting; confusion; fainting or loss of consciousness.”
