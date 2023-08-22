Heat Wave
A sprinkler system is used at Stockmen’s Livestock in Yankton Tuesday to keep cattle cool during a hot, humid day. The Yankton airport reached 99 degrees Tuesday with a heat index of 109 degrees. The overnight low of 78 degrees set an unofficial record for warmest minimum temperature for Aug. 22.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The heat wave that’s been gripping the region is expected to loosen its grip in a couple days, but even then, the danger is still present.

Amanda Penning, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the recent spike in heat is the direct result of what she described as an “expansion of warmed air that’s been spread out” over the central U.S. This heat wave could be a leading cause for illness and harm until it breaks.

