Yankton’s Restore Church is welcoming Maikel Noa Sanchez as its new Hispanic pastor.
Sanchez, 29, is from Cuba and has lived in the United States for seven years. He spent two years in Miami and five years in Norfolk, Nebraska. He served as a worship leader at Northern Heights Baptist Church for three years.
“I felt the call to pastoral ministry when I began studying at the Colegio Bautista Latinoamericano, where I graduated in Theological Studies,” Sanchez said.
Maikel’s wife Tatnai, 26, is from Mexico. She also is a permanent resident of the United States.
“She loves children (although we don’t have children yet), and she makes the best cakes in the world. It’s been a great blessing to serve the Lord with her,” Maikel Sanchez said
“I am willing to serve in any area at our church,” Tatnai said. “God has been using me in worship and the children’s ministry. Something that I would like and that I hope to be able to do soon is to train other women so they can get involved in the children’s ministry so that this ministry can grow. Many people from different countries are coming to our church, and many don’t have anything (clothes, personal items, etc.) I like being able to help them meet some of their needs, be it clothing, household items, hygiene items, etc. We want our church to be a church that cares about the spiritual needs of others, that preaches the gospel, makes disciples, and serves its neighbors and community.”
They prayed for a long time, asking God for direction regarding the ministry.
“In that process, I met Pastor Jeff Mueller. We discussed opening a Hispanic church plant that would be part of the Restore Church. This beautiful family in Christ has been an answered prayer,” Sanchez said.
Mueller welcomes the addition to the church.
“Partnering with Pastor Maikel and his team was an easy ‘yes’ for me after I met him and heard his story,” Mueller said. “The part that especially sold me was his story about how God called him to this ministry. For me, calling is everything. When someone can convince me that they’ve sought answers from God and God has made it very clear, I’m ready to rock and roll with them.”
He continues, “Now that they are several months in, it is clear that Maikel was right. God is doing incredible things through Restore Espanol. In fact, we want to see that as an extension of what Restore’s English ministry is doing. We want to lead every demographic of Yankton to Jesus. I encourage the community to do what Pastor Maikel did. If there’s a demographic of Yankton needs ministering to, they should reach out because we can probably make something happen. That’s how the Kids Campus was built. That’s how our Foster Care Ministry (WRAP) was born. That’s why we started Restore — to reach people in Yankton that we knew would not get reached.”
Sanchez’s vision is to preach the gospel, reach the lost, make disciples, and teach the Scriptures. This mirrors Restore’s vision: Bible teaching, People Reaching, Community Building, and Disciple-making.
“I believe the Commission the Lord has entrusted to us has not changed, and we must carry it out. With God’s help, our goal is to create an uncommon community that helps each other apply God’s word every day, all day long. So that those who don’t know about Christ can be affected by our testimony, it won’t be easy, but it’s worth it,” says Sanchez.
Espanol Services are held at 4:15 p.m. Sundays at Event Central (formerly the Yankton Mall), 2101 Broadway, on the west side.
