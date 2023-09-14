Couple

Maikel and Tatnai Noa Sanche

 Courtesy Photo

Yankton’s Restore Church is welcoming Maikel Noa Sanchez as its new Hispanic pastor.

Sanchez, 29, is from Cuba and has lived in the United States for seven years. He spent two years in Miami and five years in Norfolk, Nebraska. He served as a worship leader at Northern Heights Baptist Church for three years.   

