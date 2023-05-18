A man wanted in connection to a Union County murder has been taken into custody in Mexico after being expelled from the country.
According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, was turned over to U.S. Marshals, with help from Mexican authorities in Laredo, Texas.
Castellanos-Rosales is suspected of killing Jordan Beardshear, 23, at her apartment in Dakota Dunes on April 25. Court documents indicate an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree and second-degree murder two days later.
The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office announced an active search was underway for Castellanos-Rosales on May 1.
The Argus Leader reported that jail records indicated Castellanos-Rosales was being held in the Webb County Jail in Texas as of Tuesday, where he will remain pending extradition to South Dakota to face his charges.
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, in his May 1 press release, said that the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other law enforcement agencies were asking for the public’s help in locating Castellanos-Rosales.
“An active no-bond arrest warrant for murder in the first degree has been issued for Castellanos-Rosales,” the press release said.
According to the press release, Castellanos-Rosales “lives in Sioux City, Iowa, but may be located anywhere in the tri‐state area of Sioux City. Castellanos has access to multiple vehicles.”
Beardshear’s body was discovered Wednesday, April 26 and the DCI determined her death to be a result of a homicide. A young child was found safe by law enforcement.
Other agencies involved in this investigation include the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service Northern District of Iowa, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
