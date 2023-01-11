Bouncing Back

A Yankton player faces off with an opponent at the 2020 Special Olympics Southeast Area Tournament. Just weeks later, the state basketball and cheer event was canceled over concerns about COVID-19. This year, Yankton’s delegation will participate in basketball and cheer for the first time since then.

 Courtesy Photo

Another sign of the pandemic thaw: Special Olympics basketball and cheer and the Southeast area regional tournament are returning to Yankton for the first time since 2020.

Tonight (Thursday), practices for both Special Olympics basketball and cheer are scheduled from 7:15-8:30 p.m. at Yankton Middle School. Interested athletes are encouraged to attend and try out. Active wear and sneakers are required; street shoes, tank tops and jeans are not allowed.

