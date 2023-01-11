Bouncing Back

Another sign of the pandemic thaw: Special Olympics basketball and cheer and the Southeast area regional tournament are returning to Yankton for the first time since 2020.
Tonight (Thursday), practices for both Special Olympics basketball and cheer are scheduled from 7:15-8:30 p.m. at Yankton Middle School. Interested athletes are encouraged to attend and try out. Active wear and sneakers are required; street shoes, tank tops and jeans are not allowed.
Also, the Southeast Area regional tournament will be held at Yankton Middle School on March 4.
This will be the first time that Yankton’s Special Olympics delegation has participated in these popular activities since the state tournament was canceled at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At that time, the event was canceled out of “an abundance of caution,” South Dakota Special Olympics organizers said, due to COVID-19 case numbers in neighboring states, including a Special Olympics Nebraska basketball event where a participating athlete became sick and tested positive for the virus.
The fear of a super-spreader event reaching the vulnerable population prompted the immediate shutdown of all Special Olympics games.
“In 2020, we were getting ready to head to state (basketball and cheer) and they shut it off that week,” Sheri Duke, head of delegation for Yankton Special Olympics, told the Press & Dakotan. “We were looking at it in 2022, but cases started rising and we were just a little bit nervous. We decided it wasn’t worth putting our athletes into a situation where there was a possibility that they could get (COVID).”
Special Olympics looks out for its athletes because that population can more easily contract and spread a virus like COVID, she said.
“A lot of our athletes are more prone to touching, hugging and being close to one another — that’s part of our whole culture,” Duke said. “We just decided it was safer last year to not have it.”
Since then, the delegation has participated in several outdoor sports, including the 2022 Summer Games, she said.
“We’ve seen how things go, and we’ve taken steps ourselves to be a little more cautious,” Duke said. “We tell people, ‘If you have any symptoms, don’t come to practice because we don’t want to spread things.’”
Athletes who were feeling ill were sent home from practice to take a home COVID test. Last summer, an athlete who was at practice came down with the virus. The delegation shut down practices for a week. The quarantine kept asymptomatic individuals from attending practice and spreading the virus, she said.
“We just are all more cautious and more aware, and people have gotten that natural immunity. I think that’s why we are looking at basketball this year, as long as cases aren’t climbing at alarming rates,” she said.
Special Olympics competitive cheer will also be back again this winter, Duke said, adding that volunteer Kristi Patton will be the new cheer coach.
“We have some newness in there, and that’s a good thing,” she said.
Since 2020, several Special Olympics athletes have been texting Duke on a regular basis, asking when basketball would return, she said
“So yeah, I know it’s a popular one,” she said. “We all need to get back to it, and I am excited to do that.”
For more information about participating or volunteering for Special Olympics in Yankton, call Sheri Duke at 605-665-5386 or 605-660-0574 or email yanktonspecialolympics@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.