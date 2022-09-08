The Yankton Drive and Diners are headed to Crofton, Nebraska, this Saturday, Sept. 10, to dine at Wiebelhaus Recreation for a Saturday Cruise/Dinner.
The club will meet at the north end of the Yankton Mall parking lot and leave promptly at 5:30 p.m. for Crofton. Since this is different from regular departure times, members are asked to tell their friends about the time change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.