COVID-19 variants have been found in 16 South Dakota counties, including Yankton and Union counties, health officials said Wednesday.
During a biweekly briefing, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the B.1.1.7, which originated in the UK, is the most prevalent in the state, with 52 cases reported. There are eight cases of the B.1.429 variant (origin: California), and one case each of the B.1.351 (origin: South Africa) and B.1.427 (origin: California) variants. There have been no cases of the P.1 variant (origin: Brazil) found.
The variants “should be viewed as an indicator of virus spread,” Clayton told reporters. “We have at least one case of a variant virus in every age group.”
He said a random testing, known as sentinel testing, of samples is used to determine the rate of infection and the presence of variants.
According to the Department of health (DOH) website, Yankton County has three variant cases, while Union County has two variant cases. Which variants were involved was not disclosed.
“At this point, the vast majority of those variants identified (in South Dakota) are the B.1.1.7 variant,” Clayton said. “It has 50% greater transmission and it can be a little bit faster at spreading throughout the community.”
Health officials have been concerned about COVID variants because they tend to be more infectious and can potentially cause more hospitalizations and a greater risk of death. However, they said the COVID-19 vaccines are still effective in those cases.
• On another vaccination topic, Clayton said nobody in South Dakota has exhibited symptoms of the rare blood clots that caused federal officials on Tuesday to put a pause on administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. He said there have been just six cases reported out of more than 6.8 million doses administered nationally. One of those cases was in Nebraska.
“It’s a very rare event, less than 1 case per million doses,” he noted.
He added that, despite the J&J issue, vaccines are still safe and effective.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam–Rysdon added that the pause will “allow time to prepare health-care providers to recognize and diagnose cases.”
She added that 15,744 J&D doses have been administered in the state, and none of the critical side effects have been reported.
“For those who received the J&J more than a month ago, the risk is very low,” she said. “If you received it in the last few weeks, people should be aware of these symptoms: severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath three weeks after vaccination. We would ask individuals with any of those symptoms to contact their health-care provider, or go to the emergency room or urgent care and make sure their provider understands that they received the J&J vaccine.”
She emphasized that “no corners” were cut in the testing and development of any of the vaccines. “It was only the bureaucratic red tape at the federal level that’s been expedited, which is why we are having vaccines available to us at this time,” she said.
• Malsam–Rysdon also stressed the importance of encouraging those in the 20-29 age group to get vaccinated now that they are eligible.
“That is where we are seeing the largest number of total cases in recent weeks,” she said. “Vaccination can help with that. It can also help with that population that’s likely to spread coronavirus to others.”
Vaccinations remain critical for everyone, Malsam-Rysdon said, “because, again, vaccination is the quickest way out of the pandemic.”
• Clayton did note that there have been 117 people in the state who have been diagnosed with possible “breakthrough” infections, meaning they have apparently become infected after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
He said 16 of those 117 people did need some hospitalization.
“A vast majority of those individuals have not developed a severe enough disease to require hospitalization,” he said. “Those individuals have not gone on to develop more severe infection.
“We look at what we would expect for cases of a breakthrough infection, that would mean as many as 5% of all the individuals vaccinated,” he said. “The 117 individuals is well below what we would potentially see with a vaccine with an efficacy of 95%.”
• On Wednesday, South Dakota reported 225 new COVID-19 infections and one new death, which was recorded in Turner County.
Clayton noted that the state has seen a rise in infections in recent weeks.
“We’re seeing an average of 224 cases per day, which is a 20% increase compared to 186 cases per day the previous week,” he said.
The Turner County death, its 56th overall, was the only death recorded in the state Wednesday by the DOH. The state toll rose to 1,948.
Yankton County reported six new cases and nine new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 61. However, the county reported a new hospitalization for the third straight day and the sixth this month.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+2), Turner (+3) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota, and Knox County in Nebraska.
Also, Cedar County, Nebraska, saw its death toll amended downward by one to 11. The last death reported in the county was March 5.
The numbers for both the University of South Dakota and Mount Marty University were not updated as of this writing.
• In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 325 new infections and no new deaths. The state toll remained at 2,226.
