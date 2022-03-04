HURON — The James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at the District Office at 251 4th Street SW in Huron.
Persons interested in participating by Zoom should contact the office for access information.
Items on the agenda are:
• Public comment on items not on the agenda
• Director 8 Vacancy
• Update from US Army Corps of Engineers on upstream reservoirs and 2022 releases on the James River
• Funding request from Yankton County Highway Department for engineering services on replacement of structure #68-030-018
• Funding request from USGS for operation of the nitrate monitoring station near Yankton
• Funding request from a landowner in Yankton County to repair a dam in Volin Township
• Funding request from a landowner in Yankton County to build a dam in Mission Hill Township
• Update on the South Central Watershed Project
• District Update from Staff, Directors, and Chairman
• Any other business that may come before the Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.