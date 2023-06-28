More Details Released In Pickstown Deaths

PICKSTOWN — More details have been released in last month’s suspicious deaths of two persons at a Pickstown residence.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton provided a press release at the time. Initially, authorities released little information, including the names of the two individuals even after family members were notified of the deaths.
“There have been no arrests made, nor have any charges been filed in this matter,” he said in the press release. “After an extensive investigation conducted by the DCI (Department of Criminal Investigation) and the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, the evidence shows that a homicide occurred and that in addition to the victim, the suspect also perished in the home.”
In response to a Press & Dakotan inquiry, Cotton confirmed their identities as Dennis Hoilien, 70, and Amy Hoilien, 70. In addition, he confirmed that they were husband and wife, and the wife appeared to be the victim.
Authorities released more information this week to the Press & Dakotan to provide accuracy surrounding the case. They noted misinformation among the public concerning the deaths and circumstances.
Cotton told the Press & Dakotan that the situation has been very difficult for family and friends. He has remained in contact with the family and has sought to be respectful in handling the case.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” he added.
At the time, Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler said there didn’t appear to be any threat to the general public.
The investigation indicated that, on May 15, the Hoiliens became involved in an altercation between themselves on the residence’s main floor. Dennis apparently stabbed Amy on the ground floor, and she perished from injuries she sustained.
Investigators have classified the altercation as a domestic dispute that may have involved physical violence. Dennis showed no evidence of injuries from the incident.
Based on physical evidence, Dennis set several fires in the house, starting on the main floor. He then went upstairs and started more fires. His body was found on the second level.
He apparently intended to return to the first floor and exit the house. However, he didn’t reach the stairs and died of what appeared to be a medical issue. Authorities have not released information on his exact cause of death.
The house essentially remained intact despite the setting of fires around the structure. The fires, or at least some of them, may have flamed out and not spread elsewhere in the home, according to findings.
An outside party arrived shortly thereafter, another factor in quickly discovering the bodies and helping save the house, according to investigators.
A home health appointment had been set up for Dennis, authorities said. A breathing apparatus company was scheduled to refill his oxygen tank.
The visitor smelled smoke, was unable to enter the residence and immediately called the Charles Mix County 911 dispatch center to report the fires inside the house.
The Lake Andes Fire Department responded to the call and extinguished the blazes. The Hoiliens’ bodies were discovered inside the structure.
The Hoiliens’ home contained a surveillance camera, which provided evidence of what may have occurred. In addition, family members spoke with authorities and provided additional information.
Authorities have concluded their investigation. While not officially declared closed, the case contains no further suspects or anticipated activities.
Pickstown, with a population of about 225 residents, is located on the eastern shore of the Missouri River next to Fort Randall Dam.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.