The Yankton Men’s Cancer Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Pizza Ranch, 1501 Broadway in Yankton. To address privacy concerns, the group meets in the southeast corner dining room at Pizza Ranch.
The group offers support for your concerns, questions, recently diagnosed as well as ongoing situations, in a friendly, non-judgmental environment. While opinions are not to be misconstrued as diagnosis, they nevertheless are there to support you in a friendly and caring manner.
If you have questions prior to this meeting, contact John Jorgensen RN (retired) at 605-670-2037 or Bill McMenamy at 605-660-5878.
