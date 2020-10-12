100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 13, 1920
• A high school boy drew a $10.30 fine for speeding yesterday. He agreed that he has been breaking the speed ordinance by 10 miles an hour but failed to agree with the police that he was better than doubling it.
• Yankton High School’s football team will go up against strong opposition here Friday when the husky eleven from Bloomfield, Neb., High School comes over for the annual test. The Nebraskans, who outweigh the locals, have not been scored on yet this year and they have already played three games.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 13, 1945
• Funds for a state fruit testing orchard to be located in Yankton have been partly promised, it was announced yesterday by George Gurney. The testing grounds when put into operation would consist of 20 to 30 acres of orchard in which various species of fruit trees from different states would be planted for observation and tested in the growing conditions in this area, Gurney said.
• Local observance of National Fire Prevention Week came to conclusion yesterday with fire inspections at two more Yankton hotels, Hotel Curry and the Tague Hotel. Fire Chief Cecil Bauer made favorable comments on conditions found during inspections of hotels, schools, business houses and public buildings this week.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 13, 1970
• Expansion of Yankton Middle School to provide an additional 18 classrooms plus other facilities moved one step closer to realization last night, when the Board of Education moved to authorize James Duffy, architect, to proceed with the development of drawings and cost estimates.
• Football fans really should pay more attention to the words of the yells led by some of those cute cheerleaders. Ron Lenz, sports editor of the Watertown Public Opinion, quotes a couple of honeys that he has run into in his travels. One of his favorites is the “Who, who, who are we? The Henry Owls.”
25 Years Ago
Friday, October 13, 1995
• It was business as usual Thursday afternoon at Shop EZ in South Yankton, as Mary Uhrich, cashier, and Russel Golden, co-owner, wait on customers. Early Thursday afternoon two white males entered the store before closing, pointed a gun at the clerk on duty and left with the store’s $600 cash register and its contents.
• Robert Bray doesn’t think the presence of gays is coming to South Dakota. He says it’s already here — people just don’t realize the numbers because many gays remain closeted. National Gay and Lesbian Coming-Out Week offers an opportunity to change that, says Bray, the field organizer for the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force.
