EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of the Press & Dakotan’s monthly series spotlighting occupations, tasks and duties in our coverage area.
———
Because of the pandemic, Kenneth Oien can’t mow the grass at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, but he has plenty of time for his other job: restoring old engines.
For the last 25 years, Oien and his wife have been snow birds, traveling between Yankton and Topock, Arizona. During the summers, Oien drove a tractor at Gurney’s Seed & Nursery until it closed.
“I can’t stand the cold, and I can’t stand the heat,” Oien, now 87, told the Press & Dakotan.
Since 2001, he has worked for the Department of Parks and Recreation pulling a 17-foot mower out at Lewis & Clark Lake.
“I like to be outside. I love doing work on or being around tractors and machinery,” Oien said. “That’s all I did all my life.”
But, with this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is the same, he said.
“We can’t go where we want to go and we’re supposed to stay in the house. That’s hard to do; I’ve always worked outside,” he said. “Even coming back from down south in the first part of April, the gas stations are all open, but there’s no cafes, no rest stops along the Interstate. It’s very different.”
With any luck, he will be able to start mowing out at the lake soon, but in the meanwhile, he can keep up his winter work of restoring old gasoline-powered engines.
“I buy mostly Maytag engines or Hit ‘N’ Miss engines,” Oien said. “The Maytag engines, I put them back on a washing machine.”
And, as old as the Maytag washing machines are, Oien, who hunts down all the needed parts and accessories, strives to make the machines look like new.
One particular Maytag washer project boasts, not only the gasoline engine, washer insert and wringer, but an original vent hose, wooden butter-churn insert and meat-grinder attachment.
“You can wash your clothes and grind meat at the same time,” he said.
Over the years, Oien estimates that he has restored about 10 washing machines. He also buys and restores the larger Hit ‘N’ Miss engines.
“I buy them and redo them,” Oien said. “I’ve got about six of the big ones. Right now I’ve got probably got 10 engines that are all done.”
But there isn’t room for them all, so some he sells.
“We sell them — all up and running — down in Arizona at the Lake Havasu Sunday Swap Meet,” he said.
There, hundreds of people show up every week to buy and sell, he said.
“We sold some big stuff to a Canadian down there. We sold a big Caterpillar tractor,” Oien said. “I bought it in Las Vegas, took it down to our place and worked on it for a year in the winter. I got it running and a guy from Canada bought it. He had a big truck, loaded it up and away it went.”
This year, the same customer bought a restored tractor from Oien and plans to come to Yankton to pick it up, Oien said
For now, Oien is still working on engines and attending auctions every chance that he gets, he said.
“I like to buy a lot of old stuff that we sell in Arizona, like iron wheels, wood wheels, wagons and windmills,” he said. “That stuff really sells good.
“I keep the stuff I like.”
Follow Cora Van Olson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.