Poll: South Dakotans Want Native Studies Taught In Public School

South Dakota education officials have struggled to revise social studies standards that include guidelines for teaching Native American history and culture, but a new poll suggests state residents are very firm in their support for inclusion of Native studies in public schools.
The poll of 500 registered South Dakota voters in October showed that 88% of respondents were very or somewhat supportive of teaching Native history and culture in South Dakota schools. The poll showed that 6.4% of respondents said teaching Native studies was not too important, 2.6% said not at all important and 3.2% were unsure.
The poll results come at a time when the public school system in South Dakota is grappling with how to update its social studies standards and improve the teaching of civics and history. The discussion over what history to teach in public schools in South Dakota has raised concerns of some Native American groups that Native history will be reduced, eliminated or whitewashed to ignore the historic and modern traumas suffered by many Native Americans, the state’s largest minority group.
The poll was sponsored by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota. The telephone poll was conducted in late October by Mason Dixon, and the margin of error was plus or minus 4.5%.
John Little, director of Native recruitment and alumni engagement at USD, said enhanced teaching of Native history and culture will give both Native and non-Native students a better sense of themselves and the world in which they live.
For Native students, seeing their own history presented as part of the state’s history can be empowering, just as seeing their history overlooked can be harmful, said Little, an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
“The fear of not teaching Native history is erasure of our culture,” said Little. “If you’re being taught only certain things, and you see that you’re not existing in the history being taught, it’s detrimental for students to not see themselves in their culture.”
For non-Natives, learning about indigenous people and culture will expand their worldview, Little said, ultimately making them better people and, in a practical sense, more marketable in the workplace.
“It’s just really important to get outside your worldview and learn about culture and history,” he said. “That will only enhance your job prospects and make you more marketable by learning different perspectives.”
The poll was conducted as controversy has swirled around how Native history and culture are taught in South Dakota public schools.
In late July, a 50-member committee that spent months developing a proposed set of social studies standards submitted its report to the state Department of Education. In early August, the DOE put forward an amended version of the proposed standards that removed more than a dozen references to Native American history and culture.
The department released a statement saying that “adjustments” were made to the proposed standards to provide “greater clarity and focus” for districts, teachers and the public.
The revisions led to an outcry among Native leaders in South Dakota, about 100 of whom held a protest in Pierre in September to promote accurate and in-depth teaching of Native history and to call for the resignations of DOE officials and Gov. Kristi Noem.
A short time later, Noem said she would delay the revision to the social studies standards.
In October, Noem announced she was restarting the revision process, and the state is now accepting applications for membership on a new advisory committee.
Noem, a conservative Republican, has sparred with Native tribes over highway checkpoints during the COVID-19 pandemic and was banned from visiting the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 2019 after pushing a law aimed at punishing pipeline protesters.
Noem raised concern among some Native groups in early 2021 when she proposed her South Dakota Civics and History Initiative, a two-year, four-pronged plan to create optional new teaching content, provide training for teachers, and increase access to civic and historical lessons for students.
Some Native leaders worry the initiative will be politicized and ultimately reduce the role Native history plays in public school curricula. Native-led groups have also said they will bring forth legislation in 2022 to require teaching of Native studies in South Dakota public schools. Montana and North Dakota already require schools to include Native American education in schools.
Jacqueline Sly, a former state representative from Rapid City who now chairs the South Dakota Board of Education Standards, said Native American history is being taught in public schools now, though it isn’t being done systematically and varies in depth and extent from district to district and sometimes from class to class.
“It is being taught in our schools; I look at the materials they are using and all of them include Native American history,” Sly said. “Could they do more? Potentially, yes. How in depth they go can depend on the teacher.”
Sly praised the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings program that provides a framework for teaching Native history and culture. The 35-page set of online lesson plans includes teaching aids in history, culture, language, treaties, identity and way of life of Lakota, Dakota and Nakota Sioux Indians, who make up most of the Native tribes in the Dakotas.
Sly said that while the state sets education standards, local school districts have control over curriculum, or how teaching occurs.
In August, the DOE announced that about $75,000 in new civics and history grants had been awarded to six school districts in South Dakota.
One of those initial grants, for about $17,000, was awarded to Vermillion High School, where a team of social studies teachers is developing a new history course that will focus in part on Native history in South Dakota. Teachers Joe Delvaux, Lenni Billberg and Shannon Fitzsimmons are leading an effort to develop the new course, which will include significant experiential learning, such as field trips, guest speakers and hands-on activities that bring history to life.
Delvaux said he expects the course will launch in fall 2022 and focus on people who, before European settlement, influenced local and state history, including Native Americans, and on others such as Hutterites.
“We want to tell the most authentic story of the land and the people,” he said.
Presenting an in-depth, honest account of history is important to provide students a way to connect with their community but also to become more well-rounded as individuals no matter what path they take in life.
“When you have a sense of place, you feel like you’re connected to a region and a landscape,” Delvaux said. “It roots you deeper in that community, it gives you some ownership of the past, the present and the future.”
Teachers in Vermillion will benefit from a wealth of local historic sites and a variety of residents who are versed in Native history and culture, Delvaux said.
Billberg said the state grant will provide teacher training, new materials, field trips, class speakers and events that can take their students deeper than ever into local and state history.
“Those are the things kids will retain and bring home with them, and they’ll want to talk about those experiences,” Billberg said.
Little said the level of Native history being taught in South Dakota public schools varies by region and district.
In sixth grade, Little took a required South Dakota history course with an aged textbook that he said did not include many references to Native history or culture.
But Little also took a Lakota language course as a freshman at Winner High School in which he saw films on Native history and was required to read a book by a Native American author.
“That class was important for me to see myself in the curriculum,” he said.
