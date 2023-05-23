PIERRE — At the South Dakota Transportation Commission meeting held last month, Secretary Joel Jundt informed the Commissioners that over $33 million in funding allocations will be provided to counties and class one cities throughout South Dakota in 2023.
Over $27.4 million will be provided in state funds directly to the counties and cities, the remaining balance of funds will be used for reimbursement on federal aid projects as determined by the local government.
“A safe and efficient transportation system is fundamental to our state’s economy and success. The Transportation Commission and the South Dakota Department of Transportation recognize the need for our counties and cities to invest in local priorities,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Although there is not a law requiring allocation of state highway funds to local governmental entities, the Commission has consistently recognized the interconnection of transportation systems, regardless of ownership, and the need for local control of investments. These state funds provide funding flexibility and help our local partners to maintain and enhance their local transportation systems, especially with the harshness of this past winter.”
All 66 counties, and the 18 class one cities with a population over 5,000, will receive state highway funding to help maintain, preserve, repair, and reconstruct roads and bridges.
The Transportation Commission authorized over $144.4 million in transportation funding to local governments in 2022 in the form of grants, state funding and federal aid.
