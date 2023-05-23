PIERRE — At the South Dakota Transportation Commission meeting held last month, Secretary Joel Jundt informed the Commissioners that over $33 million in funding allocations will be provided to counties and class one cities throughout South Dakota in 2023.

Over $27.4 million will be provided in state funds directly to the counties and cities, the remaining balance of funds will be used for reimbursement on federal aid projects as determined by the local government.

