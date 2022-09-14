The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) is seeking nominations for the 2022 South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year Award.

Producers and members of the public are invited to nominate a farmer who has made a significant contribution to specialty crop production in the state. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and nursery crops, including floriculture.

