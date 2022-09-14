The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) is seeking nominations for the 2022 South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year Award.
Producers and members of the public are invited to nominate a farmer who has made a significant contribution to specialty crop production in the state. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and nursery crops, including floriculture.
The award is sponsored in part by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
Fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, tasty jams and other value-added products, gorgeous flower bouquets and other specialty crops are readily available across South Dakota. The availability of these high-quality products has grown from farmers markets to farm stores, to grocery stores, to online food hubs, to restaurant plates and more. The hard-working farmers improve access and the economies of our local communities.
In 2022, SDSPA and DANR would like to recognize one specialty crop producer for making an outstanding contribution to South Dakota agriculture.
The South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year is someone who:
• Provides visionary leadership to South Dakota’s agricultural industry, and advocates for specialty crops — fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and nursery crops, including floriculture.
• Actively promotes growth, innovation, and prosperity for South Dakota local food systems and specialty crops.
• Mentors new and beginner farmers and invests in the next generation of producers.
You may nominate yourself or share the outstanding achievements of your colleagues & neighbors. Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 20, 2022.
Nominations are limited to 500 words and should include at least one photo of the nominee. The nomination form can be found on the SDSPA website: https://sdspecialtyproducers.org.
A panel of judges from SDSPA will select the top nominees. Public voting will open Oct. 5-25. The winner will be announced during the S.D. Local Foods Conference on Nov. 18 in Sturgis.
The “South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year”’ will receive a complimentary full conference pass to the S.D. Local Foods Conference, as well as a free one-year membership to the S.D. Specialty Producers Association. They will also be featured in a state-wide press release, on the SDSPA website and Facebook site, and in the SDSPA newsletter.
