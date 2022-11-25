100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 26, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 26, 1947
• There will be many bountiful repasts on family dinner tables throughout Yankton and rural communities as the nation observes Thanksgiving tomorrow, but a check of local markets today indicated that there has been some drop in demand for the traditional turkey as the day’s pièce de résistance. Most families are being content with chickens, ducks or geese for the holiday feast.
• It’s good news to the fans of Yankton that the clever Harlem Globetrotters who are coming to the Yankton city auditorium to test their famed basketball wizardry against the Yankton College Greyhounds on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 8 o’clock are more pleasing than ever with their stunts of comedy and showmanship. The Yankton College-Globe Trotter exhibition game is being sponsored by the Yankton College “Y” Club.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, November 26, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 26, 1997
• Chain saws carved up a piece of University of South Dakota history Tuesday as the 113-year-old “Grand Old Maple” came crashing down. About 150 people, mostly retired and current professors, gathered around the tree Tuesday morning to relive its history. The tree was about 10 years old when students planted it on Arbor Day 1884.
• Christmas just wouldn’t be the same without cookies. Decorating those gingerbread men is a holiday tradition for many families. But one Yankton woman has gone beyond the usual collection of stars, angels and trees with her cookie cutter collection. Joyce Brunken has accumulated somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 cookie cutters in just more than 20 years.
