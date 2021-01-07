100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 8, 1921
• The boilers and engines to be used in constructing the Meridian highway bridge here have been put in place, in a group, and workmen are now erecting a building around them. The work of installing the heavy machinery in position was a slow process.
• The Yankton College men’s glee club delighted a large audience last night at the Congregational church in its closing concert of the winter season, and its first appearance this year before a local audience. So appreciative was the crowd that club and individual soloists alike were compelled to respond with two, three and even four encores, which was done willingly and generously.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 8, 1946
• Death came to Yankton’s first Gold Star Mother of World War I, Mrs. Kate Reister, early yesterday morning at her home here at 914 Locust street. Mrs. Reister, who was born in Germany 80 years ago, was an active member in the American Legion Auxiliary here during the early years.
• For a period of about a month or two, starting this week, Yankton will play host to thirty some surveyors of the Michael-Baker Engineering company of Rochester, Penn., which currently is making a study of the Missouri river basin under contract with the War Department in the interest of Missouri river development.
50 Years Ago
Friday, January 8, 1971
• Yankton County’s official population in the 1970 census was 19,039, up 8.5% from the 1960 figure of 17,551, the Bureau of the Census, U.S. Department of Commerce, reports.
• Dr. Robert Hayes, South Dakota health officer, said radiation-monitoring instruments in Pierre indicate that radioactive fallout from a Dec. 18 underground explosion in Nevada has reached South Dakota. Hayes said the test was conducted by the Atomic Energy Commission at its Nevada test site. He said monitoring devices in Pierre indicate that the fallout reaching South Dakota is not a significant health hazard.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 8, 1996
• Opening records on juvenile crime was the most addressed issue Saturday morning at Muggsy’s during the first of four legislative coffees to be held around Yankton during the 1996 Legislative Session. Sen. Bernie Hunhoff and Reps. Garry Moore and Don Munson were on hand to answer those concerns.
• Marching in the Orange Bowl Parade was only one of many achievements for Yankton High School Marching Band and Flag Team last weekend. During a beach party for schools participating in the parade in Miami, Fla., a tug of war contest was held and Yankton students proved the power of their might – winning top honors in the contest.
