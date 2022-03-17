On Monday, March 21, Yankton’s Seventh Street from Burleigh Street to Fourth Street will be closed to through traffic. Contractors will be installing a sanitary sewer service line in the street.
The closure will remain in place until Monday, March 28.
Motorists should utilize an alternate route to reach their desired destination.
