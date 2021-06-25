As the fireworks season ramps up, individual users and commercial shows alike in the area will have to deal with something they haven’t faced in the last few years — exceptionally dry conditions.
A worsening drought has crept over the region. And while some relief is possible in the coming days, emergency officials are urging anyone using fireworks in the coming weeks to use extreme caution.
This includes Paul Scherschligt, Yankton County director of Emergency Management, who told the Press & Dakotan that drought continues to plague the county and is in the process of potentially worsening.
“The Weather Service is indicating we still have some moisture in our live vegetation — you look at the corn, the beans and some other grasses, they still have moisture and have greened up” he said. “But part of the county went into what they call D3 (Extreme Drought) on the Drought Monitor. … If we don’t get rain this weekend, we will see probably the rest of the county in a D3 drought.”
Currently, parts of southwestern Yankton county are classified as being D3 by the U.S. Drought Monitor while the remainder remains classified as D2 (Severe Drought).
He said that there have been a couple grass fires started by fireworks in recent weeks
“We’ve had a couple small grass fires started by some illegal fireworks that were shot off in the wee hours of the morning,” he said. “One was a mortar that was shot into the air, landed in the grass and started the grass and burned about an acre and a half of CRP acres and some trees. Fortunately it came to an area where there was some green grass and there was a little bit of dew in the area and it stopped.”
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that deteriorating conditions could lead to a burn ban, but fireworks wouldn’t be affected.
“Fireworks will still go on sale as planned,” he said. “With the lack of rain, we are anticipating going into a burn ban right after the Fourth of July. Whether we went into one now or then, it would not affect the fireworks either way.”
In South Dakota, fireworks go on sale Sunday and can be sold until July 5.
Nickles said it’s still key to be prepared if one is shooting off fireworks in the county.
“If they are going to go out outside the city limits to shoot fireworks, we recommend they take a shovel and a bit of water along,” he said. “I know it sounds like a pain, but it could save them a little bit of a headache if they do have a fire.”
Nickles said that, should a fire break out and grow beyond the control of those present, it’s crucial to call it in and wait for firefighters to arrive.
“Please call us and don’t run,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people that started fires and they’ll just drive off and leave from the fireworks. We want people to stay with it. It’s an accident and it’s one of those things that happens, but we would like them to stay with it so we know what happened.”
Scherschligt said that even professional shows are stepping up their precautions this year.
“The fireworks shows that are commercially done are going to be shot over the Fourth of July weekend,” he said. “They have made arrangements with local fire departments or they’ve got the means that, if some fire would start, they can put it out themselves. Those shows are taking extra precautions to make sure that doesn’t happen. I do know in a couple of counties next to us, if they don’t have that (firefighting ability or agreement), they’re not giving them the permits to shoot fireworks.”
One of those towns holding a professional show is Yankton.
Nickles said the YFD has helped on a number of occasions.
“Usually where they shoot off of, either on the bridge or on the Nebraska side … sometimes we’ve gone ahead and burned off the grass ahead of the show,” he said. “On some occasions, if they feel it necessary, we’ll take our six-wheeler over and help them out. Sometimes the boxes that they use to shoot multiple shots from the ground will start on fire. We’ve even had a fire in their trailer before.”
While nearly any firework can pose some risk, some may prove to be a bigger threat than others.
One post shared on the Yankton Fire Department’s Facebook page this week spotlighted Chinese Lanterns, or “Happy Lamps.” These are banned in a number of states, but remain legal in South Dakota.
“The problem with them is, especially if there’s a light breeze, the lantern is lit and it’s allowed to go up in the air and you don’t know where it’s coming down,” Nickles said. “It might not come down for a couple of miles from where you first lit it, so you don’t know if you lit a grass fire — or even a roof fire — or not.”
In addition to being extremely mindful of the dry conditions, Nickles added it’s important to still keep other safety precautions and legal information in mind, including:
• Adult supervision when small kids are around or using fireworks;
• Use eye protection;
• Shoot fireworks as directed;
• Shoot from a flat surface;
• You are unable to shoot fireworks within the Yankton city limits;
• Discard firework debris safely. Nickles said keeping them in a metal container away from combustibles is ideal;
• Leave dud fireworks alone for some time before trying to douse and dispose of them.
In addition to safety considerations, Scherschligt said it’s best to make sure you’re able to shoot fireworks off on certain pieces of property and clean up when you’re done.
“You need to ask the landowner that you’re shooting them over or on to if it’s OK to do that,” he said. “Also make sure you pick up the stuff after you’re done. Year after year, we find oodles and oodles of spent firework containers lying right where they shot them. That leaves a big mess.”
