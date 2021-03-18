The Yankton Governmental Affairs Committee of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a post-legislative virtual update on Tuesday, April 6.
David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, will facilitate an overview of key legislative items that took place during the legislature in addition to a wrap-up of items accomplished during the session.
This virtual update will take place over Zoom from noon-1 p.m. CST. This event is open to the public; however, registration is required. Register online at www.yanktonsd.com or by calling the Chamber at (605) 665-3636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.