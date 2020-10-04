Yankton County reported 14 new COVID-19 infections in Sunday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Also, Hutchinson County saw its biggest one-day increase to date with 10 new cases.
Statewide, 434 new cases were reported, with the numbers of active cases (4,268) and current hospitalizations (232) reaching new highs.
No new deaths were reported, with the state toll remaining at 248.
Here are the daily summaries from area South Dakota counties for Sunday:
• Bon Homme County — 6 new cases (114 total), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 1 new recovery (73), 40 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 7 new cases (213), 0 new hospitalizations (42), 7 new recoveries (150), 63 active cases;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (585), 0 new hospitalizations (17), 0 new recoveries (532), 46 active cases;
• Douglas County — 1 new case (100), 1 new hospitalization (18), 1 new recovery (68), 31 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 10 new cases (129), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 0 new recoveries (77), 50 active cases;
• Turner County — 4 new cases (185), 0 new hospitalizations (11), 5 new recoveries (146), 35 active cases;
• Union County — 4 new cases (458), 0 new hospitalizations (32), 4 new recoveries (370), 79 active cases;
• Yankton County — 14 new cases (478), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 8 new recoveries (367), 107 active cases;
According to Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Saturday, Knox County reported five new positive tests (193 total), Dixon County added four new cases (102) and Cedar County reported two new tests (98).
The University of South Dakota online portal on Sunday reported 14 active cases (13 students, 1 staff), down one from Saturday. There were 85 individuals in quarantine, including seven on campus.
Here are the other South Dakota statistics for Sunday, according to the DOH:
• Total Cases — 24,418 (+434);
• Active Cases — 4,268 (+156);
• Recoveries — 19,902 (+76);
• Hospitalizations — 1,632 ever hospitalized (+17), 232 currently hospitalized (+17);
• Testing — 289,964 total tests (+3,829), 199,775 individuals tested (+1,756).
In Nebraska, 426 new infections were reported by the DHHS late Saturday. There were also four new deaths, lifting the state toll to 497.
Other state statistics from Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 47,403 (+426);
• Active Cases — 12,511 (+117);
• Recoveries — 34,395 (+90);
• Hospitalizations — 2,388 ever hospitalized (+9); 249 currently hospitalized (+17);
• Testing — 649,868 total tests (+5,236); 473,666 individuals tested (+3,385).
