The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during April 2023:
Alan Roy Livingston, 1718 Capitol Street; Single family home-alteration/repair — deck; $5,000.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 10:26 pm
The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during April 2023:
Alan Roy Livingston, 1718 Capitol Street; Single family home-alteration/repair — deck; $5,000.
Jeffery Mraz, 908 E 17th Street; Exterior — siding; $34,355.
Cameron C. Dziowgo, 1206 Pasque Cir.; Single family home — addition — enclosed porch 12x16; $4,868.
Flynn Family Protection Trust, 508 West 3rd Street; Exterior — roofing; $5,394.
Manitou Equipment America LLC, 900 Ferdig Ave.; Commercial — addition; $225,000.
Riley J. Cameron, 1002 East 15th Street; Single family home — accessory structure — garage; $25,000.
Keith Lundberg, 2504 Trevor Ave.; Single family home — alteration/repair — deck entry; $2,800.
Rudy A. Gerstner Trust, 308 West 15th Street; Commercial — alteration/repair — siding; $5,000.
Mike Huffman, 1423 West 25th Street; Single family home — alteration/repair — porch roof; $2,700.
Tyler L. Olsen, 509 West 17th Street; Exterior — windows; $12,371.
Associated Contracting & Coatings, 702 Broadway Avenue; Exterior — roofing; $2,000.
Larry D. Broekemeier, 907 West 12th Street; Single family home — accessory structure — shed; $85,000.
All City Suites & Storage Yankton, LLC, 1800 Bill Baggs Rd.; Commercial — new — storage; $1,730,000.
David P. Giedd, 408 East 6th Street; Exterior — roofing; $9,000.
Cory A. Fink, 200 Cole Drive; Single family home — alteration/repair — finish basement; $25,000.
Mount Marty College, 1105 West 8th Street; Commercial — alteration/repair — dining hall; $732,640.
Marvin Olnes, 1510 Summit Lane; Single family home — accessory structure — shed; $10,000.
Randall P. Auch, 1008 East 15th Street; Exterior — replace egress; $2,000.
Gretchen Hirschbach, 801 West 12th Street; Exterior — windows/doors; $50,000.
———
Total fees — $5,552.50
(April 2023) Total Valuation — $2,968,488.00
(April 2022) Total Valuation — $3,178,692.00
(2023) to Date Valuation — $4,341,949.50
(2022) to Date Valuation — $7,113,451,70
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.