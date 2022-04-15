100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 16, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 16, 1947
• An auto collision brought Barbara Kierman, 20, and Ralph Twombly, 25, together. In fact, the car Barbara was driving reportedly crashed into the rear of the car driven by Ralph. Ralph, who sold insurance, found she had no automobile insurance, so…tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 over WNAX they’ll be married during the Bride and Groom Show. They will honeymoon at Mountain View Ranch near Santa Cruz, Calif.
• Gov. George T. Mickelson will arrive in Yankton tomorrow evening to receive the degrees of Scottish Rite Masonry conferred during the spring reunion of Oriental Consistory.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, April 16, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 16, 1997
• Repair work continues on a 4,000 feet section of the Fort Randall Dam that was initially damaged by high winds and waves in early April, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials said Tuesday. Part of the dam embankment was damaged when 60-plus mile per hour winds created high waves. The waves washed over the top of the embankment, tearing away existing rip rap.
• The past met the future Tuesday night when residents celebrated their town’s 125th anniversary. Polka music, Czech conversations and pioneer garb filled the Beseda Hall dining room in Tabor. In the entryway, youngsters in Czech outfits and Scouting uniforms bounced and squealed.
