100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 12, 1920
• A.S. Kelley landed a 120-pound catfish from the Missouri river near the mouth of the Jim this morning. Mr. Kelley and his wife are camping near the mouth of the Jim river close to the Coats place. The fish is now at the White Way market where it was the object of a great deal of interest today and will be cut up and put on sale tomorrow for the Friday fish dinner.
• A new garage at the J.A. Donahoe place on north Douglas burned last night, with the two automobiles in it. One was a brand new Chandler Sedan and the other a Ford Sedan. The garage was just being completed, and the doors were not yet in place.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 12, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 12, 1970
• The presentation of seven Nebraska Pioneer Farm Family Awards and the Good Neighbor Award will share the spotlight with Pork and Pony Day, today, as the Cedar County Fair entered its fourth and final day of activities.
• Thomas G. Mandeno, 24-year-old New Zealand sheep farmer, visited the Press and Dakotan last week to “learn how an American newspaper is published.” Mandeno was completing his stay in South Dakota this week before going to Virginia. He has been staying on the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Boegler of Olivet — a family which boasts of having “hosted” two other International Farm Youth Exchange students.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 12, 1995
• A look at the history of Lewis & Clark Playhouse is as easy as visiting the Yankton Community Library. A series of posters are on display, depicting the productions since 1962.
• The Yankton Black Sox were limited to just three hits Friday as they fell to Spearfish 4-1 in first round action of the South Dakota Class AA State Teener Tournament in Watertown.
