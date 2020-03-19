A milder winter throughout the northern plains doesn’t necessarily mean the region won’t still experience flooding in the coming weeks.
During Thursday’s Central Region Climate and Drought Outlook webinar, officials said that dry conditions have persisted throughout the region over the past 30 days in the Upper Midwest with the Yankton area receiving no more than 50% of normal precipitation between Feb. 17 and March 17.
B.J. Baule of the Michigan State Climate Office said that the effects of two years of heavy precipitation linger into the present, despite the past month.
“Given the very wet year that much of the region experienced in 2019 and even earlier into the winter, there’s a lot of water out there on the landscape,” Baule said. “Much of the northern region is above the 90th, 95th and even 99th percentile in terms of soil moisture.”
The Dakotas and the majority of eastern Montana fall into this heavily saturated category, with only extreme southeast South Dakota showing any measurable drop-off.
As a result, in spite of February being much drier than normal throughout the region, the Midwest remains largely drought-free. The only exceptions are large parts of Colorado; extreme western Nebraska and Kansas; and pockets of western Montana.
However, Baule said there has still been high runoff throughout the month into the Missouri River system.
“Runoff was over two times the average for the month of February in terms of water moving in the system,” Andresen said. “The James River in North Dakota and South Dakota … has not dropped below flood stage over the winter and has been over flood stage for basically a year and counting.”
Jeff Andresen of the Michigan State Climate Office said that the James River basin remains the biggest major flooding threat in the Missouri River system.
He indicated that the lower Missouri River basin below Gavins Point Dam also has an elevated risk of flooding this coming spring with a 10-30% greater than normal chance of at least moderate flooding.
Dennis Todey of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Midwest Climate Hub was asked about the impact that the saturated soil conditions will have on the upcoming planting season.
“Overall, we’re not as bad as we were last year at this point,” Todey said. “We’re still going to be able to have windows and get things in the ground. We’re just cautioning people that there are still plenty of wet soil issues and precipitation chances. Unlike last year, we have some warmth coming, it looks like, compared to what we did last year.”
While there was considerable focus on the wet conditions that have persisted throughout the region, Baule also brought up another threat to be mindful of resulting from the wet weather — fire.
“Due to the wet soils, generally, it takes longer for those soils to heat up,” he said. “That causes green-up of grass to also be slower. Given the last couple of years, there’s a lot of residual fuel on the landscape in these locations. If we do see dry, windy days, that would increase your fire risk in those regions.”
However, the Yankton area will likely not have to worry about wild fires for the short term after a late-winter storm descended on the area yesterday Thursday.
Looking ahead, the Yankton area is forecast to see above-average precipitation at least through June while above-average temperatures are expected in the next 6-10 days and in the April-June period.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.