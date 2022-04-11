City OKs Sales Tax Agreement, Road Grant Application

Monday night was a big night for a big expansion of a local business.
During its regular meeting, the Yankton City Commission unanimously approved an industrial road grant application and a sales tax and development agreement connected to the announced expansion of Manitou Equipment America’s Yankton manufacturing facility.
In March, the Press & Dakotan reported the expansion will include a 65,000-square-foot addition to the existing 200,000-square-foot facility and the hiring of 60 people.
On the sales tax and development agreement, Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo said the agreement differs somewhat from similar commission actions in the past.
“The commission, in the past, has considered sales tax reimbursement agreements for things such as retail-sector projects where we’ve defined types of businesses where we’re experiencing retail sales leakage,” he said. “This is a little bit different in the fact that it’s a manufacturing project. In the process of coming up with an incentive package between the state and local governments — not just in Yankton, but in Madison also — for the Manitou projects, it was determined that one tool we do have is a sales tax reimbursement for point-of-delivery sales on equipment that are taxable when they’re delivered to Yankton.”
He said the project is expected to include the purchase of an estimated $21.6 million in equipment, which would be subject to the city’s 2% sales tax. The agreement is for a performance-based 1% reimbursement over 10 years.
Following the vote on the sales tax agreement, the board discussed applying for a Department of Transportation Industrial Road Grant for the continuation of Gehl Drive to Whiting Drive. The application is to help benefit the Manitou expansion project, as well as improve infrastructure in the area. The grant could cover up to 80% of the estimated $1.22 million project.
Mingo said this is a project the city has sought for quite a while.
“This is kind of a fortuitous situation where the Manitou project makes the city eligible to actually be a grant recipient for a project that we’ve had in the works for a long time,” he said. “Not only would it help support their current expansion, it would also actually open up a significant amount of additional development property between their facility and Whiting Drive, and also between Trail King and Whiting Drive.”
Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande — conducting a separate presentation on the work Yankton Thrive is currently doing in the community — briefly referenced the Manitou expansion during her time before the board.
“Their North American market is expanding and they were strategic in choosing Yankton and Madison as their locations for expansion,” she said.
She added that this expansion may not be the company’s last in the community.
“They are in the process of acquiring 24 more acres of land to allow for additional opportunities in the future, if those arise,” she said.
Commissioner Amy Miner and City Manager Amy Leon were absent during Monday’s meeting. Mingo filled Leon’s role for the evening.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Accepted a bid for work on Whiting Drive;
• Approved the purchase of GPS equipment;
• Heard a presentation from Lauren Hanson on the work that United Way is doing in the community;
• Issued proclamations regarding Arbor Day, Telecommunicator’s Week and Library Week.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.