CASES DISPOSED:
DEC. 10-16, 2022
Maria Elena Hernandez, 906 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Shelly Pittman, 1506 Mulberry St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $204.73.
Jason Michael Waddell, 30884 436th Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Warren D. Montgomery, Orchard, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $227.50.
Cody Alan Bronzynski, 802 E. 13th Street, Apt. 5, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kendall Chance Thomas II, 513 Broadway Ave., Apt. 3, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Matthew Kremlacek, 2502 Douglas Ave. #3, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $600.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Estevan Angel Garza, Columbus, Neb.; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Andrea Jo Finzen, Alcester; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Nathaniel William Smith, Plainview, Neb.; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Miyo Marchon Montine Alexander, Honolulu, HI; No driver’s license; $300; Rearlamps required; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissal – reduction; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Yosmey Martinez Acosta, 1902 Ross St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $215.18; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Nadia Gutierrez Rodriguez, 1902 Ross Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $215.18; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Benjamin Bruce Allen, Mansfield; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possess alcoholic bev./marijuana in penitentiary; Recharged by complaint.
Landon James Binder, 2509 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Daniel Raymond Bauer, Spalding, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jeffrey Allen Simonsen, 501 Applewood Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Leodany Rodriguez Marquez, 802 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. 2, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Brenda Lee Kaffenbarger, 131 Kniest Ave., Yankton; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Jail sentence of 10 days; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Cadence McConnell, 2512 W. 8th, Lot 31, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Refer to States Attorney for Diversion; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Precious Regina Ferris, 2900 Douglas Ave. #302, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by complaint.
Laurel Friedenbach, 807 E. 12th Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Sheldon James Pascoe, 811 Picotte St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Beth Mae Block, 2005 Locust St. #7, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Cody Podschun, Lexington, Okla.; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Osvaldo H. Jaimes, 1101 Picotte Street, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by complaint; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license.
Tanner Smith, Columbus, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Joan Kay Fuks, 811 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Stray or abandon or unkept animal; $126.50.
Victor Manual Cotto Roman, 507 W. 20th St., Apt. 101, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Bonnie Louise Hisek, 112 Forestview Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Justin Bradley Cap, 30678 434th Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Randall Loren Clifton, 415 W. 15th Street #54, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Yoany Corbea Diaz, 1110 Redmond Street, Yankton; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Kendall Chance Thomas II, 513 Broadway Ave., Apt. 3, Yankton; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shirley Kriesch, Norfolk, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $600.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Demetrius Elijah McAllister, Columbia Heights, Minn.; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Fransuat Molina, 1307 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Daamen Kalwat, 801 Pearl Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Taurino Valdivieso Perez, Norfolk, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Period lamps be lighted; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $600.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
DEC. 3-9, 2022
Dominic Gary Wells, 607 Capitol, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information.
Garette Hussing, 134 Par Lane, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Sarah Renae Mines, 1904 E Highway 50, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $268.50; Jail sentence of 60 days; Three years probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brian Johnston, Omaha, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Unsafe/illegal backing; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal U-turn; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Trinity Shane Hurrell, Mission Hill; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree — $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Keigan Jacobson, Yankton; Resisting arrest; $2,596.66; Jail sentence of 90 days suspended; Driving under the influence-2nd offense; $740.50; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Careless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Overdriving road conditions; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Recharged by information.
Jason Bartunek, 2800 Douglas, Lot 57, Yankton; No proper license plates on vehicle; $132.50; Traffic in/substitute plates; $506.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information; Alteration or forging of vehicle registration card/device; Recharged by complaint; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No proper license plates on vehicle; Recharged by complaint; Alteration or forging of vehicle registration card/device; Recharged by indictment; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Recharged by indictment; No proper license plates on vehicle; Recharged by indictment.
Michael E. Willhite, 2307 Cedar Terrace, Apt. B, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Cole A. Fiedler, Bloomfield, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $225.50.
Nicholas John Westergaard, 809 Linn St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Aaron D. Marshall, Tabor; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Samantha Deblauw, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Roger Angelo Black Bear, 415 W. 15th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Todd Alan Deville, 1204 National Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 159 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Nathan Allen Sarha, Vermillion; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor;
Nathan Allen Sarha, Vermillion; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft o- more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $852.50; Sentence of 2 years with 1 year suspended and 1 day credit.
Chase Tirado, 1307 Summit St., Yankton; Under twenty-one driver; Dismissed by prosecutor; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Dismissed by prosecutor; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Recharged by information.
Joel Perez, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Arthur Allen Hoesing, 2200 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Andrew Robert Adam, 1400 Spruce St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Kade Michael Larson, 802 Hillcrest Grand Ave., Yankton; Following too closely; $132.50.
Francisco Alonso Gandara Carrizosa, Chihuahua, Mexico; Overweight on axle; $206.50.
Austin John Pederson, 3001 Ruth St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Refer to States attorney for Diversion; Headlamps required; Refer to States Attorney for Diversion; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Jessica Ann Jaimes, Green Bay, Wis.; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by complaint; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Luis Angel Velazquez, 2010 Burleigh, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; Recharged by information.
William Phillip Walther III, 1108 W. 8th Street, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Refer to States Attorney for Diversion; Possession of alcohol by minor; Refer to States Attorney for Diversion; Traffic in/substitute plates; Refer to States Attorney for Diversion; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Marlania Trista Mentele, 102 E. 26th Street, Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Benjamin Bruce Allen, Mansfield; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possess alcoholic beverage/marijuana in penitentiary; Recharged by complaint.
John Wilson, 504 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Cadence Oliver McConnell, 2512 W. 8th, Lot 31, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Roger Angelo Black Bear, 415 W. 15th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Todd Alan Deville, 1204 National Street, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies/failure to appear/report felony; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 157 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Failure to appear/report felony; Recharged by information.
Terry Paul Sailer, 701 Deer Blvd., Yankton; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,206.50; License revoked for 1 years; Jail sentence of 16 days with 1 day credit; Three years probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Willie Russaw, 1200 W. 30th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Dustin John Coke, 605 W. 4th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Sean Thomas Heeney, Lennox; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Janelle Kristin Koster, 513 Capital St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Brent M. Drotzmann, 1305 W. 27th Street, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Trevor Lydell Ellis, 2502 Douglas Ave., Apt. 2, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Juliys Victor McBeth, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Zachary A. Lund, Dodge, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Christian Valle, 141 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Justin Dale Brandsrud, Henry; Overweight on axle; $206.50.
Sydney Louise Simon, Menno; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Luis Collazo Nanzario, 804 W. 25th Street, Apt. 68, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Noah Edward Hughes, Marion; Overweight on axle; $1,222.
Joshua Wayne Reisdorph, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 25, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Diego Rivero Balbuena, 2405 West City Limits Rd., Apt. 208, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Dubusries Dee Balkcom, Sioux Falls; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner – second degree; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 92 days credit; escape by prisoner – second degree; Recharged by information.
Michael Becker, Marion; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended inposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Edward W. Vanlandingham, Senior, Norfolk, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher J. Preston, Crofton, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $297.84.
Cayden Wunder, Vermillion; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – choking; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Angelina Elise Lopez, 2900 Douglas Ave. #108, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Eric Dwayne Clayton, 2909 East Hwy 50, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to appear/report felony; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to appear/report felony; Recharged by information; Habitual offender – 3+ prior – crime of violence; Recharged by information.
Ray Anthony Jackson, 100 5th St., Yankton; Driving under influence – 4th offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,290.50; License revoked for 2 years; Jail sentence of 30 days; Three years probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by complaint; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 4th offense; Recharged by indictment; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by indictment.
Mitchel Fred Frericks, Remsen, Iowa; Rules governing motor boats; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by complaint; $178.50; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by information.
Eric Clayton, 2909 East Hwy 50, Lot 13, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Phillip Arthur Kirwan, Sioux City, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Carley LaFrentz, 716 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection $132.50.
Trey John Phillips, Canton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Chaske Blaine, 2200 Green St., Apt. 14, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to report accident to police officer; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges.
Richard A. Schaefer, 1904 E. Highway 50, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess firearm prior felony drug conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess controlled weapon; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information; Possess firearm prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by information; Possess controlled weapon; Recharged by information; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by complaint; Possess firearm prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by complaint; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint.
Shannon Meray Browne, Tabor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Wayne Matthew White, 141 Par Lane, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Rebecca Ursula Scott, 213 Cedar Hills Rd., Yankton; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
