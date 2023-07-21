South Dakota Farmers

Ron Neugebauer stands in a patch of sweet corn in his garden west of Dimock.

 Abbey Stegenga / SD News Watch

DIMOCK — Ron Neugebauer has been farming in South Dakota for more than 60 years.

He began in the early 1960s when he was in high school. By the time he was 30 years old, he and his brother had taken over the family farm after their father died.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.