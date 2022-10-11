The Yankton School District (YSD) is ready to move on its purchase of land for the planned early-childhood education center.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton School Board approved the next step in the process of purchasing land for the facility, which will ultimately house all the school district’s special education students as well as Pre-K through Kindergarten.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.