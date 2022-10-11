The Yankton School District (YSD) is ready to move on its purchase of land for the planned early-childhood education center.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton School Board approved the next step in the process of purchasing land for the facility, which will ultimately house all the school district’s special education students as well as Pre-K through Kindergarten.
The board approved an option agreement with Kirby Hofer Construction for the purchase of approximately 11.8 acres of land in the amount of $600,000 and authorized YSD’s business manager, Jason Bietz, to execute the purchase agreement.
Bietz is authorized to complete the sale and tender payment of the pre-arranged purchase price, as well as execute any documents required.
According to the option to purchase and the purchase agreement, which were attached to Tuesday’s online agenda, the land is located south of Yankton’s Chan Gurney Airport on 31st Street.
Keith Thompson of Koch Hazard Architects said the search committee called on the expertise of Planning District III, a local realtor, a member of Yankton Thrive and the YSD Buildings and Grounds Committee.
“(We) looked at environmental factors, including floodplain or wetlands being present on the site, the grading, meaning too much of a hill that would make it difficult to build on, and then big-picture soil conditions,” he said. “We looked at proximity to major utilities, proximity to major roads, zoning and land use with a preference for parcels inside or adjacent to city limits.”
The number of possible properties went from about 20 down to five and then two, before finally settling on the one presented Tuesday.
The names of the property owners in negotiations with YSD were kept confidential at the property owners’ request until an agreement was brought before the school board, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle said.
Board member Terry Crandall said the search was exhaustive and that the search committee did its due diligence, in his opinion.
YSD Attorney Mike Marlow was also involved in the process and in addressing any legalities that arose.
“The site that’s chosen is actually outside the city limits, so there are going to be some special considerations,” Marlow told the board. “There will probably be a special-use permit required, and I think the city typically would want to annex this area, it being adjacent to the city limits.”
Because the site is technically located outside of town, B-Y Water has the exclusive right to provide water to the site, he added.
“If they do, great. If not, the city is set up to provide that as well,” Marlow said. “We’ve added some contingencies in the option and purchase agreement.”
Specifically, the parcel must be reviewed and approved by the zoning authorities, or YSD is free to walk away from the table, he said.
Also Tuesday, the board heard a progress update on core planning for the early-childhood facility from Valerie Petersen of Wold Architects.
Recently, several members of the planning committee traveled to three sites in Minnesota to see in action a variety of the solutions and approaches the committee is considering, she said, adding that it also helped the group determine what it wanted for the Yankton School District.
Webster Elementary School Principal Melanie Ryken was one of seven individuals who made the trip to Minnesota. She told the board that plans for the early-childhood education center are shaping up to be unique to the region.
“When we talked about, ‘Let’s go visit, let’s go find schools,’ we don’t have any (like that) around here,” she said. “We traveled to Minnesota, six hours away, and still, we didn’t see a specific early-childhood facility. One thing that our community and our staff and our board really need to know is that, this is incredible. Nobody has such a thing … We are trailblazers.”
Also Tuesday the school board:
• heard an update from Yankton High School’s Assistant Principal Zach Campbell on Manufacturing Week, the junior retreat, homecoming and construction camp;
• heard an update from Beadle Elementary School Principal Carey Miztel on the Beadle Bridge Walk and recent activities of the school’s student council;
• met the school district’s new Math Interventionists;
• approved a Yankton High School band trip to Dallas;
• appointed Crandall as the board’s official delegate to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota 2022 Delegate Assembly;
• approved proposed changes to the school district’s Selection of Instructional Materials policy.
