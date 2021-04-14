This year’s Yankton High School (YHS) spring play production won’t be a theatrical production so much as it will be a movie that anyone can stream online.
The musical “On Dragonfly Wings” will be released for public viewing on Friday, April 16, on the Yankton School District website. The script is by Lisa Matsumoto, music and lyrics are by Roslyn Catracchia and musical orchestrations are by David Kauahikaua.
A special presentation for families of the cast and crew is set for 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday) in the YHS main theater. Each cast member will be issued four vouchers for the event.
“On Dragonfly Wings” is based on a Hawaiian children’s book called “Wailana the Waterbug,” which follows the daily life of the creatures of Crystal Pond as Daisy Dragonfly gets her wings and soars beyond the surface of the water. The book was written to commemorate the life of a young girl from Hawaii, Alana Dung, who died from leukemia when she was 3 years old.
“The message is so simple and so pure, and while it deals with a tough loss, it’s beautiful, it’s joyful and the music is great,” said the play’s director, YHS teacher Amy Miner. “I think people will love it.”
Miner usually selects the spring musical over the preceding summer, but there were a lot of questions last summer about school safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“I was trying to think of something that we could do that would showcase the talent of the kids we have,” Miner said. “I wanted our seniors to have a show, a full musical.”
Some schools have opted for pared-down versions of musicals, but for this particular group of seniors, Miner said she wanted more.
“These seniors have never had a solid run of a show,” she said. “When they were freshmen, they did ‘Seussical,’ and we had a huge snowstorm that changed our performance dates; when they were sophomores, they did ‘Newsies,’ and we had a huge blizzard that cost us a weekend,” she said. “Last year was ‘Xanadu,’ which was canceled (because of the pandemic).”
Musical composer Catracchia was very supportive of safety requirements imposed by the pandemic in terms of the cast having to share music and use an app to rehearse from home, to record and post anything they needed to, Miner said.
“I feel bad that we won’t have a real opening date,” the director said. “At the same time, I’m really excited that anyone who wants to see this, grandpas and grandmas and aunts and uncles, Roslyn Catracchia and the family of this little girl, Alana, in Hawaii; they will all get to see this and treasure it. Anybody in the whole world can watch it.”
Exactly how this project could be made into a movie wasn’t clear until YHS Digital Media teacher Todd Carr and his stop-motion animation lab got involved.
“He had some great ideas for how we could pull this together into an actual movie,” she said. “Instead of having a scenic painted background, we’ve been making stop-motion animation. You’re going to see stop-motion animation blended into this live action performance.”
Three student directors have been leading the charge in developing the stop-action animation, Miner said.
“We all had to take a leap of faith with this one because none of us, as a creative team and as students, knew exactly what the next step was going to be,” she said. “I thought the creative process would feel really scary this year because some of us are still outside of our comfort zones, but our kids have been spectacular. I think people will be really quite impressed with what we’ve created here.”
CAST AND CREW
Dora Dragonfly — Brooke Anderson; Daisy Dragonfly — Sara Carr; Carmine, the Caribbean Frog — Elisha Swenson; Mayor Clovis Crayfish — Corrigan Johnke; Simon Snail — Frannie Kouri; Leopold Leech — Grace Taggart; Dr. Paul E. Wog — Ryan Stapish; Paula Wog — Cora Johnson; Tara Tadpole — Madison Reisner; THE TADPOLE BALLET; Gunter — Ashley Langdon; Helga — Grace Liebig; Katinka — Frannie Kouri; Ksana —Isabelle Wintz; Belka — Claire Mooney; Yamka — Hannah Jussel; Anastasia — Lauren Tereshinski; Zinovia — Abby Newman; THE POND GOSSIPERS; Ginger Guppy — Julianna Enfield; Suzie — Anna Carda; Barbara — Bella Purzol; Bertha — Olivia Hunhoff; Raeanne — Grace Christensen; Blanche — Eva Reyes; Lois — Allie Taggart
The Fireflies: Fiona — Abby Newman; Fionna — Emily Shuey; Faith — Ella Schmidt; Faye — Hannah Tramp; Farrah — Alex Corbit; Finley — Anna Lail; Felicia —Ashley Brandt; Fern — Brynann Olson; Faryn —Macey Christensen; Fable — Margaret Reimler; POND INHABITANTS; Shirley Shrimp — Emily Shuey; Melba Minnow —Ella Schmidt; Betty Beetle — Lily Lawrence; Bonnie Beetle — Brynann Olson; Tabitha Turtle — Anna Lail; Sarah Sunfish — Ashley Brandt; Rhonda Rotifer — Margaret Reimler; Kathy Clam — Hannah Tramp; Kelly Clam — Alex Corbit; Samantha Sunfish — Macey Christensen
Land Inhabitants: Nathan Newt — Corrigan Johnke; Nora Newt — Anna Carda; Stella Salamander — Ashley Brandt; Sylvia Salamander — Brynann Olson; Betsy Butterfly — Allie Taggart; Brenda Butterfly — Abby Newman; Bridget Butterfly — Claire Mooney; Britney Butterfly — Cora Johnson; Maggie Mayfly —Hannah Jussel; Mollie Mayfly — Olivia Hunhoff; Millie Mayfly —Madison Reisner; Star Finch — Julianna Enfield; Martha Mayfly — Eva Reyes; Goldie Finch — Hannah Tramp; Earlene Earthworm — Frannie Kouri; Annie Ant — Lily Lawrence; Auntie Ant — Ella Schmidt; Lucy Locust — Alex Corbit; Larry Locust — Ryan Stapish; Fairy Wren — Macey Christensen; Emma Earthworm — Anna Lail; Skipper Squirrel — Grace Christensen; Scarlett Squirrel — Emily Shuey; Billie Bee — Isabelle Wintz; Beverly Bee — Grace Liebig; Maisy Mouse — Brooke Anderson; Bitsy Bee — Margaret Reimler; Beatrix Bee — Bella Purzol; Leona Ladybug — Ashley Langdon; Leanne Ladybug — Lauren Tereshinski
Tech/Stop Motion and Costumes: Lily Lawrence; Brynann Olson; Ella Schmidt; Elizabeth Stibral; Vada Novak; Anabelle Taylor; Madison Reisner; Irelynn Reisner; Willa Reimler; STUDENT DIRECTORS; Lily Lawrence; Brynann Olson; Ella Schmidt
Creative Team: Choreography — Kathryn Rose Reimler; Costumes — Pam Kallis; Musical Director — Julie Amsberry; Composition and editing — Todd Carr; Director — Amy Miner
Special Thanks to the Following: Dr. Wayne Kindle, Dr. Jennifer Johnke, Ryan Mors, Zach Campbell, Todd Dvoracek, Byron Williams, YHS and YMS Custodial Staff, YHS Music Department, Cindy Somer, Kristie Taylor, Molly Wellenstein, Alysha Davis, Josh Blom and Zombie’s Realm, Stacie Peitz , Carol Peitz, Sarah Brandt, Bobbi Jo Carr, Jim Reimler, Sarah McDonald and KELO News, Paolo Molina Hernandez.
