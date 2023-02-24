LINCOLN, Neb. — February is National Senior Independence Month, which provides an opportunity to celebrate older adults across the state of Nebraska and spread awareness of information and resources that are available to help support them and their independence throughout their journey.
“The word independence means something different to every individual depending on their age and life circumstances,” said Tony Green, Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) for The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “One of our goals is to help the senior citizens in communities across Nebraska maintain their independence by helping seniors find the appropriate resources to fit their specific needs, encouraging social interaction, and building an inclusive and supportive community.”
