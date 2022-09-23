LINCOLN, Neb. — The latest Vector-Borne Disease Surveillance report released on Sept. 16 reported a high number of positive West Nile Virus (WNV) samples detected in Nebraska’s mosquito population. 73 positive mosquito pools have been detected out of 795 (9.2%) tested so far in the 2022 season. This is the highest number of positive mosquito pools since 2018.

Mosquito pools are samples of mosquitoes collected from across the state pooled together according to species, collection date, and collection location and tested for WNV. Historically, metrics calculated from positive mosquito pool detections has correlated with human disease cases. Due to the significant increase in the number of detected WNV positive pools, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) highly encourages Nebraskans to take preventative steps to avoid mosquito bites.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.