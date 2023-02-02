The Yankton Community Library (YCL) invites teens in grades 6-12 to join in for teen events at the library. All events are free, and no registration is required.
They will have a Teen Advisory Board (TAB) meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. They will meet to plan and discuss future teen events in the library. Teens are encouraged to join TAB and help grow teen involvement in the library.
YCL’s teen craft event this month will take place at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. They will be making homemade lip balm. Teens will have the opportunity to make a few tubes of lip balm in flavors of their choice. They can name and decorate the tubes afterward.
Join the YCL staff on Friday, Feb. 17, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for a teen after hours event. Participants will be making their own dinner, playing Kahoot trivia, participating in a special craft and playing capture the flag. This event is free, but registration is required. Parents can register their teens at https://tinyurl.com/YCLTeenFeb.
As always, teens are encouraged to sign up for the library’s teen subscription bags where library staff will select books to suit their interests and include fun snacks and surprises. Teen subscription bags are a great way for teens to discover new books and get involved at the library.
