Seeking Summit Solutions

The Yankton City Commission will hold a special meeting Monday to continue discussions on the Summit Activities Center fitness facility. A budget proposal to offload operation of the facility elsewhere has met with some controversy.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The City of Yankton is taking another look at a proposal to offload the Summit Activities Center’s (SAC) fitness operations.

A special meeting of the Yankton City Commission has been called for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at RTEC to discuss the fitness operation.

