Seeking Summit Solutions

The City of Yankton is taking another look at a proposal to offload the Summit Activities Center’s (SAC) fitness operations.
A special meeting of the Yankton City Commission has been called for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at RTEC to discuss the fitness operation.
“With the amount of public comments we had, I think the commission felt like they needed to dedicate some additional time to that and also have some more public discussion about this,” Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan. “Basically, the purpose of the meeting is discussing a plan for the Summit Activities Center and taking action on that.”
Citing escalating costs of overall operation and a growing number of fitness options that weren’t present in the community during the Summit Activities Center’s conception and early days of operation, the proposed 2023 budget has the City of Yankton divesting itself of the fitness operation at the SAC Jan. 1, 2023. This could mean either leaving the facility’s operation in the hands of a third-party contractor or shuttering it entirely if none can be found.
These plans do not extend to the aquatics or rental spaces at the SAC.
First discussed in detail during budgeting sessions this summer, the plan to divest in the fitness operation at the SAC has proven controversial. During this week’s regular City Commission meeting ahead of the introduction and first reading of the proposed budget, several interested parties voiced opposition to the city’s plan.
Among them is Yankton resident Brian Hunhoff, who presented commissioners with a petition of nearly 400 signatures asking the city to reverse the decision.
“The signature list here includes quite a few senior citizens and senior groups who make vigorous and regular use of it,” he said Monday. “They especially appreciate the walking path in the winter months. We have several disabled people who use that fitness room every day — ABS has a group that works out in the gym as well as other folks with disabilities. Many of them have to use the elevator to get up there, but they feel safe, comfortable and welcome at the Summit. I guess I’m wondering — where are those people supposed to go?”
In an email to the Press & Dakotan Friday, Hunhoff said it’s encouraging to see the city taking another look at the matter.
“Public response in support of saving the SAC fitness room has been remarkable and more than I could have expected,” he said. “I am hopeful for a positive outcome on Monday because I believe commissioners have noticed this. I think they realize many in our community see the Summit as one of those things that makes Yankton a special place to live.”
In response to a Press & Dakotan editorial earlier this week, Hunhoff offered a few potential solutions, including running some operations more like gyms do today.
“City Manager Amy Leon said closing the fitness room will make it possible to eliminate some staff positions, but how much staffing does that fitness room really require?” he said. “The city could set up a couple of cameras and install a key card reader at the fitness room entrance to keep track of members coming and going. That’s what other gyms do, especially during weekend and evening hours.”
He also suggested raising rates to help generate more revenue.
“Raising SAC’s monthly rate from the current $21.50/month to $31.50/month would increase annual revenue by $85,000, based on current membership numbers,” he said. “SAC revenue hit a record high in 2019, but COVID crushed the facility’s cash flow in 2020 and 2021. Usage of the facility has steadily increased since the height of the pandemic, but a 2021 decision to cut monthly rates to $12 is cutting sharply into the facility’s bottom line this year. Rates were raised to $21.50/month a few months ago, but most current members are still paying $12/month because they locked that low rate in for a year.”
Hunhoff also proposed targeted marketing to help build up the base of users.
“If I were marketing SAC, I would hammer away with our best selling point: ‘Join the Summit — best gym in town at the best price in town.’ And by the way, if we raised rates $10 a month to generate more revenue, SAC would still be the most affordable gym in town,” he said. “I would also reach out to large companies in Yankton and negotiate a price to give their employees Summit memberships. This is a perk that businesses could use to recruit new workers, and it should result in a happier, healthier workforce with fewer sick days.”
He also said it would benefit the SAC to consider GreatLIFE members.
“Some people don’t realize all GreatLIFE members and golfers get to use the Summit free. In return, the city gets $1.50 per visit from GreatLIFE,” he said. “This deal generated $12,078 in SAC revenue last year, but the arrangement has also hurt our membership numbers because many longtime SAC members have since joined GreatLIFE. They still use the Summit, but no longer show up on SAC membership rolls.
“Also, the City of Yankton used to give free Summit memberships to all 140 city employees until the city’s health care provider provided city workers with free GreatLIFE memberships. You still see city employees working out at the Summit, but they are no longer counted as Summit members.”
Finally, Hunhoff said that if there’s a need for a committee to look at further solutions, there’s plenty of willing volunteers in the community.
“If Mayor (Stephanie) Moser chooses to appoint a committee and look for ways to make SAC operate more efficiently, myself and others will gladly volunteer to serve,” he said. “The former head of the YMCA in Waterloo, Iowa, is now a Summit member who has also offered to do that.”
Leon said she feels city officials have heard the public’s demands.
“I think hearing about the importance of that fitness element and how much it provides the community and all that interest resonated with the commissioners,” she said. “My recommendation to them is that they take an action. They don’t have to — they can always table or decide to take an action later — but I think there may be some resolution to it at that meeting.”
She said what actions the commission takes are up to the commissioners themselves, but just having a special meeting called says a lot.
“I don’t think they would call a special meeting if there wasn’t interest in looking at different options than what’s already been proposed or the direction they were already given. … Usually when a special meeting is called, it’s because they’re looking at something deeper and looking at their alternatives.”
Leon said that those who would rather submit comments ahead of time or in writing can email them to commission@cityofyankton.org, and these will be distributed to city commissioners ahead of Monday’s meeting. This is similar to how feedback was gathered prior to the City Commission’s discussions on masking measures during the height of COVID-19 pandemic.
Public comment on any proposed action will also be taken at the meeting itself.
Monday’s special City Commission meeting, as with regular meetings, will be broadcast live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1a1hf1dIkiLVSVXnmdRQg/live.
