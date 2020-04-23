VERMILLION — The Vermillion City Council will likely appoint a new mayor for the community at its regular meeting on May 4.
The new appointee will fill the office that was left vacant following the passing of Mayor Jack Powell.
Powell, who had been battling cancer for over five years, had submitted a letter of resignation to city staff and aldermen on April 14 and had planned to read it at the city council’s regular meeting April 20.
He passed away at his home the morning of April 20, in the presence of his wife, Lisa Ketcham and loved ones.
State statute 9-8-2 provides that in the event of a vacancy in the office of mayor, the city council will appoint an individual to be mayor, according to press release issued Thursday by City Manager John Prescott.
The release states, “It is anticipated that the city council will appoint a mayor at the May 4, 2020 city council meeting. The individual appointed mayor will serve from the time of appointment until the first meeting in July 2021. There will be an election held the first Tuesday in June 2021 to elect a mayor who will serve the final year of the term to which Mayor Jack Powell was originally elected.”
The press release notes that if a current member of the city council is appointed mayor, the individual will need to resign his or her current city council seat. This resignation will create a vacancy in one of the four city council wards in the community.
The length of this city council appointment varies depending on the city council member appointed to be mayor, as some terms are expiring this July.
“Appointment of Mayor will be listed on the agenda of the city council meeting when the item is addressed,” the press release states. “Please do not hesitate to contact City Hall or a council member with questions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.